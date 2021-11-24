CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, November 24, 2021 – Democratic Republic of the Congo





Democratic Republic of the Congo

Attacks on Drodro, including a camp for the displaced and nearby villages in Djogo district, Ituri province, killed at least 12 people and burned shelters from 21 to 22 November. The attacks were attributed to the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) militia. About 16,000 displaced people and villagers fled to a camp for the displaced in Rou, near the base of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). The influx of displaced people is adding pressure to Rowe camp, which already hosts 21,000 displaced people. In June, people living in and around the Roe site were in need of shelter and food aid, mainly because insecurity prevented them from accessing the fields. The newly displaced are sleeping outdoors and are likely to face similar needs. An escalation of violence in Djogo region in recent weeks has severely curtailed humanitarian access. Several humanitarian organizations have temporarily halted their movements in this area, affecting aid access to some 320,000 people in Drodro, Fataki, Nizi, Lita, Bambu and Mangala.

Haiti

Lack of access to safe water has increased in Haiti following the 14 August earthquake. The shortage in Port-au-Prince is mainly due to the lack of fuel for the pumps, while the damage to infrastructure is the main factor in rural areas. The spread of diseases such as COVID-19 and respiratory infections is a concern due to the lack of water for hand washing. The lack of safe water also raises fears of a resurgence of cholera, after nearly three years of no reported cases, as the disease is transmitted through contaminated water. Insecurity, lack of road infrastructure and fuel shortages have reduced the distribution of drinking water by humanitarian organizations in Haiti. In rural areas of Sud and Grand Anse provinces, people continue to suffer from damage to water infrastructure by the 2010 earthquake and have relied on humanitarian aid, or rainwater, as their main sources of safe drinking water.

Somalia

Drought has worsened in many parts of Somalia. About 80% of the land in Somalia is currently experiencing severe drought, as the rainy season in Dir (October-December) continues with low rainfall. This is the third consecutive below-average rainy season. As a result, the drought affected nearly 2.6 million people overall, and displaced 113,000 people. The affected people suffer from severe shortages of water and food. They also face an increased risk of waterborne diseases due to inadequate access to safe water, as well as sanitation and hygiene facilities. Many livestock died due to the lack of pasture and water, which led to the disruption of livelihoods. The Somali population suffers from pre-existing vulnerabilities due to high rates of poverty and the effects of recurrent conflicts and natural disasters. Humanitarian organizations in Somalia are facing restrictions on access to some areas affected by the ongoing conflict.

