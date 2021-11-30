Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB A102U GSM/CDMA Unlocked Phone – Black – Good
Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB A102U GSM/CDMA Unlocked Phone – Black – Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-A102UZKAXAA
|UPC
|0887276360058
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A10e
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|21034673755
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|Sm-A102u
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|2 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Black
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]