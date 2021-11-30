Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB A102U GSM/CDMA Unlocked Phone – Black – Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-A102UZKAXAA
UPC 0887276360058
Model Samsung Galaxy A10e
eBay Product ID (ePID) 21034673755

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number Sm-A102u
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 8.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 2 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Black
Manufacturer Color Black

