Earthquake info: Weak mag. 2.5-kilometer earthquake west of Kensington, California, Monday, November 29, 2021, 7:30 p.m. (GMT-8)

Berkeley, California (2.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 sec: Upstairs watching TV. The quake lasted about 2 seconds (actual seconds, not the short seconds people usually count). Mostly side by side. Maybe some vertical. He didn’t pay that much attention. | 1 user found this interesting

El cerrito ca (1.8 km WSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: home movement | 2 users found this interesting.

Pinol, California (10.1 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): I sat on the sofa and rocked side by side a few teeth | 2 users found this interesting.

Ca Albany / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / 1-2 seconds: Very short 1 second vibration to shake. I felt like sitting on the couch. The house is located on a Pleistocene alluvium with a shallow bedrock of less than 25-40 feet

Berkeley CA / Very weak (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: Sitting near the window looking west – there was a short squeak and the two cats ran out of the room very quickly

Fairmount ave, El Cereto, CA 94530 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Shake windows and glassware. Slight shaking of the ground. It felt like a big truck was passing by the house.

Albany, Alameda, California (1.2 km from the SSW epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, rattling / very short: loud bump, rattling

North Berkeley (2.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: 1 strong tremor, then weaker shaking after several minutes

Richmond, CA 94804 (5.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head protrusion / 1-2 sec: Sit in the anterior chamber. It felt like someone had fallen downstairs, followed by another jolt.

El Cerrito, California (1.8 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Auckland (8.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: Lying on the sofa relaxing

El Cerrito, Contra Costa, California (0.6 miles northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Berkeley, Alameda County, California (4.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds

El Cerrito (2.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short: Sitting on the sofa. The building shook

Berkeley (3.2 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

El Cerrito, California (1.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short: On the desk

Richmond, California (1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / Too short: I was sitting at my desk and it was like little pops under my butt. Very fast but surprising.

Albany California (2 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 2-5 seconds

Alameda / very weak vibration (MMI II) / single head protrusion / very short

Berkeley shaking / very weak (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

El Cerrito, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: While it was short in duration, it sounded a little stronger than the 2.5 as it bothered us enough to make the house make some noise. Felt like 3.0 to us.

North Berkeley Hills / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds: sharp sharp shaking for the duration of the count without shaking after

Berkeley CA / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / Very Short: 1 strong shake

California Albany/weak shaking (MMI III)

Kensington / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

145 Ardmore Rd. Kensington Ca / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel anything

1161 Euclid Ave Berkeley / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds

Reading/very weak shaking (MMI II)/rattling, shaking/1-2 seconds: I heard a roar and then felt a rapid rattling type of shaking

Richmond, CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds: Mild shaking Yes

BERKELEY, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Not strong but definitely an earthquake.

El Cerrito California / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short: Back and forward side vibration. short period

94706 / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Berkeley, cA 94708 / Very weak (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / Too short: It’s over immediately. It was one sharp blow.

Berkeley, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 1-2 sec: lateral, back-and-forth movement; It was felt by everyone in the living room.

Pinol ca / ​​Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / Very short: Really fast shake

El Cerrito, CA, 94530 / very weak shaking (MMI II) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Berkeley Hills / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Vertical Bump / 2-5secs: Only one big jump, almost crashing noise. very scary!

Albany / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short: I felt like something had broken in my house

Albany, CA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: slight shaking

