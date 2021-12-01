Greece fines residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19





Nearly a quarter of the adult population in Greece remains unvaccinated and the ICU occupancy rate is close to capacity nationwide.

ATHENS, Greece – With Greece’s first public authorization for immunization, the Greek prime minister announced Tuesday that Greek residents over the age of 60 will have to undergo mandatory coronavirus vaccinations or face monthly fines of €100 ($114) starting from the year next.

The Greek government decided on this measure in response to the increase in new daily infections and the emergence of the omicron variant.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised statement that the decision will take effect on January 16 and the fines will be added to tax bills.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Greece exceeded 18,000 this week with new infections confirmed at high levels. Nearly a quarter of the country’s adult population remains unvaccinated.

Vaccination mandates have been introduced over the summer for healthcare workers and rescue workers in Greece’s fire service, with those who do not comply with being suspended indefinitely without pay.

The government has ruled out imposing new lockdowns but says it is targeting the elderly with stricter restrictions to protect public health services as intensive care unit occupancy approaches nationwide capacity.

“The new alternative from Omicron is a concern for us and means we have to be vigilant,” Mitsotakis said.

“Unfortunately, of the 580,000 unvaccinated citizens of our country over the age of 60, only 60,000 scheduled vaccination dates in November,” he said. “But it is the people over the age of 60 who need hospital treatment and unfortunately lose their lives. These deaths are unnecessary.”

The opposition left-wing Syriza party accused the center-right government of shifting the responsibility of fighting the virus to ordinary Greeks and “targeting people over the age of 60…with punitive and financially burdensome measures that have not been implemented anywhere else in the world.”

Development Minister Adonis Gorgadis acknowledged it was a “politically difficult decision”, but defended the measure as the only way forward.

“If we chose the easy way, we would say: It’s their problem,” he said in parliament. “(Unvaccinated people over the age of 60) will not be vaccinated, they will die by the thousands and we will wash our hands of them so that we do not lose their votes. This is an unethical course of action.”

No details were provided on how Greek authorities were able to determine whether people over the age of 60 had been vaccinated. One possible way would be to check government social security databases, although this would require notification of the independent data protection agency and special legislation to do so.

