Earthquake damages Wakayama after earthquakes hit Mount Fuji





A series of morning earthquakes shook parts of Japan on December 3, including a 5.4-magnitude tremor that caused structural damage in Wakayama Prefecture.

There were no reports of injuries.

Earthquake sites have raised public concerns about the potential for catastrophic events, such as the eruption of Mount Fuji or the Nankai Tru earthquake. But the Japan Meteorological Agency said the seismic data recorded were not related to those potential disasters.

The damage was reported after today’s largest earthquake struck at 9:28 am in the Kei Channel, registering a maximum intensity of less than 5 on the Japanese seismic scale 7 in Gobu, Wakayama Prefecture.

The JMA said the quake’s epicenter was 18 km below the surface. No tsunami was observed.

Twenty-six windows in Gubu City Hall were broken, and workers there sought shelter under desks or fled to a parking lot. A new town hall is being built on the site because the existing building does not meet the latest earthquake resistance standards.

“It was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever felt,” said a city government employee who was on the first floor of the building.

The earthquake also caused the elevator to stop at Reimeikai Kitade Hospital in Gubu, but there were no patients inside the elevator at the time.

In a kindergarten in Gubu, 76 pupils in protective suits evacuated the building to the school yard.

“I’m really glad that the tsunami didn’t happen,” said Yoshito Sugawara, the 58-year-old principal of the school.

At Kawabe Tennis Park, a facility operated by the town of Hidakagawa in Wakayama Prefecture, the earthquake broke part of a 5-meter-high, 10-meter-long window on the second floor of a two-story apartment building. Glass shards were scattered on the ground.

“I felt a strong vertical and horizontal vibration for a few seconds,” the manager said. “Now I’m checking if there are any other damages.”

An intensity of 4 was recorded in Kumano, Mie Prefecture, Minami-Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, Annan, Tokushima Prefecture, and Sanuki, Kagawa Prefecture.

The earthquake was felt in areas from Chubu to Kyushu.

The JMA is warning residents in the hardest-hit areas of the potential for aftershocks of less than 5 intensity for about a week.

Earlier on December 3, a 4.1-magnitude four earthquake of maximum intensity occurred at 2:18 a.m. in the Fuji Lakes region around Mount Fuji in the eastern part of Yamanashi Prefecture.

Five minutes later, a 3.6-magnitude tremor with a maximum of 3 occurred with roughly the same epicenter.

Then at 6:37 AM, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 struck the area. 5 lower intensities were recorded in Otsuki in Yamanashi Prefecture.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter was at a depth of 19 kilometers.

The JMA has called on residents in the affected areas to be vigilant against earthquakes of similar size for about a week.

The third earthquake recorded a magnitude of 4 in the municipalities of Kanagawa Sagamihara, Atsuji and Matsuda Prefectures, while Tokyo and the three prefectures of Gunma, Saitama and Shizuoka had a magnitude of 3.

Increases in seismic activity around Mount Fuji often raise fears that Japan’s tallest mountain will wake up from its long slumber and explode.

The epicenter of the Yamanashi earthquake was tens of kilometers from the active volcano.

The Meteorological Agency has tried to allay such fears.

“The Philippine sea plate is sliding down the Eurasian plate around this area, so earthquakes have occurred frequently there in the past,” said Shinya Tsukada, head of the seismic and tsunami monitoring division at JMA. “There are no unusual data recorded indicating a possible eruption of Mount Fuji.”

The earthquake in Wakayama Prefecture was considered by some to be a possible precursor to the massive Nankai Tro earthquake that is expected to strike off the coast from Kyushu to Tokai.

But the JMA noted that the Wakayama earthquake’s scale was relatively small and that it originated within the Earth’s crust.

A JMA official said the agency does not believe a major earthquake is likely now because the Nankai Trough earthquake will originate around the plate boundary.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14494508 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos