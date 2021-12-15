Indonesia: 7.3-magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warning





Last year, a smaller 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people in Indonesia (Image: Reuters)

A massive earthquake sparked panic across Indonesia on Tuesday, as people fled their homes and were told to prepare for a tsunami.

No casualties were reported despite the 7.3-magnitude quake, but there were disturbing scenes as Indonesians ran for safety.

The country raised its tsunami warning status hours after the undersea earthquake off the island of Flores.

The area is prone to deadly earthquakes but this incident appears to have caused little or no damage, according to previous reports.

The archipelago’s last major earthquake – a smaller 6.2-magnitude earthquake – killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province last January.

According to the US Geological Survey, Tuesday’s accident occurred 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) below sea level and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of Momiri, the second largest accident on East Noosa Island. Tenggara region, with a population of 85 thousand people.

After the initial tsunami warning, the Hawaii Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and later Indonesia raised the warning.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An earthquake struck on Tuesday (Image: Reuters) Indonesia is a huge group of islands inhabited by more than 270 million people (Photo: Metro.co.uk)

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul-Mahari said the quake was strongly felt by residents of the area.

Television footage showed people fleeing buildings that were shaken by the collision.

Flores Timor District President Anton Hayon said there were no reports of damage.

People waiting outside their homes after the earthquake (Photo: Associated Press) Indonesia lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, which means it is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic activity (Image: Reuters)

To view this video, please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“We asked people in coastal areas to stay away from shore lines, especially on the north side…as there was a big tsunami there in 1972,” he said.

Hayun added that residents have joined the tsunami drill before and know what to do.

Indonesia, a vast group of islands inhabited by 270 million people, is often hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tidal waves due to its location on the “Ring of Fire” – an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Ocean.

Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected]

For more stories like this, check out our news page.

MORE: A 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Peru

Get the latest news, happy stories, analysis you need to know and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/14/huge-7-3-magnitude-earthquake-triggers-tsunami-warning-in-indonesia-15767313/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos