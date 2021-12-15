NCT’s Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny apologize for their reactions to the earthquake alert during the live broadcast





Three members of NCT have apologized for their reactions to the earthquake alert during the live broadcast of NCT’s new album ‘Universe’.

On December 14, NCT held a YouTube live broadcast titled “NCT Universe Countdown Live”. At around 5:19 p.m. KST, someone received an emergency alert on their cell phone warning of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Jeju Island.

After seeing the alert, Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny responded by singing and dancing to “Earthquake,” one of NCT’s B-side songs from “Universe.” The other members put an end to the behavior and the live broadcast continued.

Then, Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny posted an apology for their personal Instagram accounts.

Mark wrote, “I want to say that I am deeply sorry for the picture I showed myself during today’s comeback livestream. I am truly sorry for misjudging the situation and acting carelessly and recklessly. I will think deeply about myself and work hard not to show behavior like this again.”

Doyoung wrote, “Hi, this is Doyoung. During today’s comeback livestream, I made a hasty mistake without properly recognizing the situation. I want to apologize to those who were hurt and felt uncomfortable by my frivolous actions and words. This was entirely my fault, so I apologize again without Excuses. I will work hard not to make a mistake like this again. Once again, I would like to say sorry to those who have been hurt by my actions and words.”

Johnny wrote, “I am very sorry for my reckless behavior during the live broadcast of my comeback. In the future, I will be more careful about my thoughts and actions. I am very sorry. I want to apologize once again to those who felt uncomfortable watching my behavior.”

source (1)

How does this article make you feel?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.soompi.com/article/1503759wpp/ncts-mark-doyoung-and-johnny-apologize-for-their-reactions-to-an-earthquake-alert-during-live-broadcast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos