Slyar Islands declares state of emergency after 7.4-magnitude earthquake





Jakarta (Antara) – The provincial government of Selyar Islands in South Sulawesi declared a state of emergency after the 7.4-magnitude earthquake Tuesday morning damaged several hundred homes and public facilities in the area.

Abdul-Mahari, Head of the Data Center for Disaster Information and Communication of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), made the remark in a press release here on Wednesday.

Al-Mahari indicated that the state of emergency will enter into force on December 14-27, 2021.

The Selyar Islands Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) recorded that as of Wednesday at 9 a.m. West Indonesia Standard Time (WIB), the disaster caused minor injuries to five people while causing serious injuries to one.

In addition, 134 homes were severely damaged, while 211 homes were slightly damaged.

The disaster also destroyed three school buildings, two mosques, the official residence of the village chief, a port, a community hall and two warehouses.

Moreover, the regional agency indicated that at least 3,900 residents have sought refuge in 17 camps.

It consists of six camps in a variety that accommodate two thousand refugees. six camps in Lampego, with 900 refugees; three camps in Larao, housing 500 refugees; one camp in Puncak Majapahit, with 250 refugees; and one camp in Langunde, which houses 50 refugees.

Meanwhile, the rest took refuge in 30 camps in the Basilambina sub-district. However, the BPBD Selear Islands region is still in the process of arriving at the exact number of refugees in the sub-region.

Apart from the BPBD area, the regional BPBDs in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), South Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi provinces were also recording earthquake impact in their areas.

BPBD in South Sulawesi Province sent assistance to mitigate the impact of the disaster in the Slayar Islands region.

Meanwhile, in Seka District, NTT District, it was reported that 26 residents took refuge in the official residence of the Regent.

Moreover, the BNPB Operations Monitoring Center indicated that no casualties were reported due to the quake as of Wednesday 12:30 PM WIB.

