The magnitude of a tsunami varies with the depth of the earthquake





Tsunami, a series of waves in a body of water caused by the displacement of a large amount of water, generally in a large ocean or lake.

Earthquakes of similar size can cause tsunamis of greatly varying sizes. This commonly observed but poorly understood phenomenon has hampered reliable local tsunami warnings.

Research conducted by the University of Hawaii (UH) in Mānoa provides new insights linking the characteristics of earthquakes — the magnitude, depth at which two tectonic plates slide apart, and the stiffness of the plates involved — with the potential magnitude of earthquakes. result of the tsunami.

Previous researchers identified a special class of events known as tsunamis, which produce tsunamis disproportionately large for their size.

Kwok Fai Cheung, professor of ocean and resource engineering at the UH Mānoa College of Oceanic and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST), Thorne Lai of the University of California-Santa Cruz, and co-authors have discovered a straightforward explanation for this problem. Their findings were recently published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Using computer models, the team combined the physical processes that produce earthquakes and tsunamis with a wide range of observations of real-world events, including those classified as earthquakes and tsunamis. The model results showed that if the rupture extends to a shallow depth in the less solid part of the plate for a given earthquake magnitude, the resulting tsunami is more significant than if the rupture was deeper.

“In the subduction zone, the upper plate is thinner and less rigid than the lower plate near the trench,” Cheung explained. “A concentrated rupture near the trench or shallow rupture produces relatively weak ground shaking as recorded by seismometers, but the displaced waters in the deep ocean have enhanced energy and produce shorter tsunamis that amplify at a high rate as they move toward shore.”

“The processes of earthquakes and tsunamis are complex, and involve many factors that vary from one event to the next,” said Lai, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz. “We used a simplified numerical model to isolate key earthquake parameters and assess their significance in determining the magnitude of the tsunami.”

Investigating the presence of a shallow earthquake rupture could be a more important factor than earthquake magnitude for the resulting tsunami size which led the researchers to an important question: Can earthquake magnitude continue to be used as a primary indicator of potential tsunami effects?

“The practice of using earthquake magnitude to estimate potential tsunami risk has compromised the predictive power of tsunami effects, and more information about the source is needed to do a better job,” Cheung said.

Graphic showing how a tsunami works Credit: Ocean Institute, Edited by NOAA/NWS/CGS

An important aspect of this interdisciplinary research is the synergy of expertise in seismology, with Lay and tsunamis, with Cheung’s research group, applied to a wide range of observations.

This study stimulates the development of new research in seafloor seismology and geodesy that can rapidly detect shallow ruptures to achieve more reliable tsunami warnings.

Beaches throughout the Pacific Ocean and along the “Ring of Fire” are susceptible to tsunamis; The situation is even more dangerous for coastal communities close to the earthquake, where tsunamis arrive quickly – when detailed information about the earthquake is not yet available.

Cheung and Lay continue their collaboration to investigate prehistoric, historical and future tsunami events to better understand the risks to coastal communities and enable more accurate warning systems.

magazine reference

Cheung, K. F., Lay, T., Sun, L. et al. The size of a tsunami fluctuated with the depth of the rupture. nat. Geosci. (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41561-021-00869-z

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techexplorist.com/tsunami-size-varies-depth-earthquake/43359/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos