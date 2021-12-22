Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.5 – Xaignabouli earthquake, Thailand, 92 km southwest of Luang Prabang, Laos, Monday, December 20, 2021 4:06 am (GMT +7)





Nan Thailand (102.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: on the bed.. the bed was shaking | 3 users found this interesting.

Bangkok, Thailand / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: Living on the 27th floor of an apartment building which may explain why I feel like it. Slight swaying that lasted for 2-3 seconds when I was in the kitchen. | 2 users found this interesting.

Khon Kaen, Thailand (377.5 km southeast epicenter area) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds: On the fourth floor of the apartment, woke me up | 2 users found this interesting.

Chiang Mai (259 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 15-20 seconds: Sleep woke me up | 2 users found this interesting.

Vientiane (226.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 20-30 sec: Hotel shake | 2 users found this interesting. Oh! Please keep safe! Blessings to all of you

42 km from Siniapoli (11.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / Very short: Strong enough to wake me up | 2 users found this interesting.

Bangkok, Thailand / I didn’t feel: The epicenter was in Laos, not Thailand. Therefore, you should correct the country name and flag to get the correct information. | 1 user found this interesting (reported by our app)

Chiang Mai, Thailand / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds: I knew it was an earthquake right away! I woke up at 4:00 in the morning for an early departure. On the 16th floor of Le Meridien Hotel, Chiang Mai, Thailand. Estimate the duration at 10 seconds and swing the building a small distance. What looked like -2 cm. the | 1 user found this interesting

Vang vieng / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds: I was up early, working in the office. The floor was moving a little. I noticed the time was 4:09 AM. First, I thought my wife was changing her bed position. No more moving after that. Now it’s 5:00 am. | 1 user found this interesting

Chiangmai Thailand / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Shaking and rolling / Very short: I was sleeping and the movement woke me up hard | 2 users found this interesting.

Vientiane / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: light | 2 users found this interesting.

Vientiane / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Mild vibration in 3rd floor hotel room | 2 users found this interesting.

23 floor Hanoi, Vietnam trying to sleep (505.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds: gentle rocking from side to side while lying in bed | 1 user found this interesting

Chiangrai (159.3 km from the epicenter NW) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds | 1 user found this interesting

Vientiane Somerset Upstairs Sikothabong Application / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 10-15 seconds: 5 or 6 vibrations as intense as the ground movement | 1 user found this interesting

Udon sec / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 sec: I woke up while my bed was moving horizontally. I live on the eighth floor. | 1 user found this interesting

Chiang Mai / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: Mild shaking. Swing the lamp, the open door moves | 1 user found this interesting

Udon Thani, TH/Very weak shaking (MMI II)/5-10 sec: Gently shake bed, but enough to wake me up. | 1 user found this interesting

Luang Prabang / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: bed shaking | 1 user found this interesting

Phrye Thailand (199.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Boa, Thailand (60.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Near Amphoe Phra Pradaeng, Samut Prakan (652.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Chiang Mai (257.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Near Sainyabuli (64.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Lowe (234.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Chiangmai (253.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Bangkoo, Thailand / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Sisaket, Thailand / Imperceptible (reported by our app)

Nan City / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swinging (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Bangkok (651.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Complex rolling (multi-directional tilt) / 10-15 seconds

Vientiane (228.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6552094/quake-felt-Dec-19-2021-Near-Wien-Tsjan-Vientiane-Prefecture-Laos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

