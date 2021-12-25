The app gives important seconds of warning before a major earthquake strikes in California





On Monday, an early warning system promised to give people precious seconds of warning before the earthquakes fulfilled its promise. According to The Guardian, the system, called ShakeAlert, flew through half a million phones before the 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck northwest California — the most powerful earthquake since the system, called ShakeAlert, was pushed out of the entire state.

The quake in Humboldt County, about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco, caused a strong tremor but minor damage, and officials said it was a good test of the warning system. Since the ShakeAlert system was officially dispatched over the West Coast, it was the largest earthquake that occurred.

“We’ve heard from people saying they get a warning of up to ten seconds before they feel a shiver. That’s really good,” said Robert de Groot, USGS coordinator ShakeAlert.

The USGS sensor network is used by ShakeAlert to collect data. People who live in such areas receive warnings via the MyShake app (if they download it) or the wireless emergency alert system on their phone if data from these sensors indicates significant vibration in the area. Android users also receive alerts thanks to a collaboration between Google, the USGS and the California Office of Emergency Services.

The epicenter of Monday’s earthquake was 45 miles from the nearest population center, Eureka, and off the coast of a small village called Petrolia. According to Robert de Groot, ShakeAlert coordinator with the USGS, people reported receiving alerts about 10 seconds before the shaking began, making them a successful proof of concept for the system’s first major earthquake. The earthquake did not cause serious damage to the area, and no one was killed.

The ShakeAlert system first appeared in Los Angeles in 2018, before being expanded to the rest of California in 2019. When a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck 150 miles outside Los Angeles, the system did not sound an alarm because the expected tremor in the city was not like that. It’s not strong enough to penetrate the application threshold.

The experts behind ShakeAlert can now leverage the data from this latest earthquake to improve the system for future earthquakes. “Real earthquakes will teach us more,” de Groot told the Guardian. “It allows us to practice using the system and learn how to alert people more effectively.”

According to the US Geological Survey, only about 25,000 people were affected by severe or severe shaking, but residents as far away as Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area reported feeling shivering. Although some roads were closed due to rockslides, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services did not issue any evacuation orders. The US Geological Survey predicted that there would be no deaths and economic losses of less than $10 million.

Broken store windows, broken bottles that fell in store aisles, and tiles that fell from the roof of a commercial building were depicted. According to the USGS, the last earthquake of this magnitude struck the region in 1993, killing one person.

