After 86 years, a high-speed train experience raises hopes of reconnecting the residents of Kossi and Kamla





People who live along Kosi and Kamla will be able to connect again after train services resume next year

On January 15, 1934, a magnitude 8 earthquake struck northern Bihar and Nepal, killing more than 10,000 people. Train services to the areas along the Kosi and Kamel rivers have been completely stopped. After 86 years, people living along Kosi and Kamla will be able to connect again after train services resume next year.

On Friday, the railways conducted a speed test between Asanpur Kupha and Nirmali of the Samastipur section of Railways under East Central Railways (ECR) paving the way for the restoration of train services on this route after more than eight decades. The wide scale conversion of paths between Asanpur Kupha and Nirmali has been completed.

Over the past month, top railway officials have been evaluating the tracks and finally on Friday the speed trial was successfully conducted.

“The experiment was successful and we hope that soon the train services will be back on track,” said Alok Agrawal, director of the railway department of Samastipur, who was present on the occasion.

The event was attended by Chief Security Commissioner for Eastern District A.M. Choudhary and several other senior railway officials.

On June 6, 2003, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone of Mahasito over the Kosi River paving the way for the connection between the two peoples. Mahasetu has already connected Mithilanchal and Kosi, and the railway connection is now expected to be restored by next year. Train services on the route began in 1887 and were completely damaged by the 1934 earthquake.

Meanwhile, experiencing speed on the tracks has become a dream come true for thousands of people who have been waiting for it for a long time. “We became almost hopeless, but once our hope has been revived, and now we are waiting for regular train services on the track that connects us to Michaelanchal,” said Gautam Kumar, a local resident.

On the other hand, businessman Mahendra Jain who was also present on the occasion said, “The restoration of train services will boost trade and commerce between two regions that have been separated for a long time.”

