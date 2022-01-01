Waves of Haitians risk a treacherous sea voyage to find a better life





“I was trying to get to the Turks and Caicos Islands, but my boat capsized in the sea. If there are opportunities to start my own business, I will stay in Haiti.”

The story of Jacques*, a 32-year-old father from Lemonade on the northern coast of Haiti, is perhaps a model for the growing numbers of people trying to leave the Caribbean country in unofficial ways and without proper documentation.

Many travel on overloaded, unseaworthy boats in the hope of reaching neighboring countries such as the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas. From there, there were some attempts to advance to the United States.

International Organization for Migration

IOM staff interviewed “Jack” after his failed boat crossing.

The increasing trend of immigration

It is difficult to calculate precisely the true scale of the number of people leaving Haiti: however, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) says the Haitian Coast Guard intercepted at least 224 migrants at sea in 2020 and 605 migrants in 2021.

In October 2021, some 1,194 immigrants, mostly men trying to reach Miami in the US state of Florida, were returned to Haiti. They reached shore after their boat ran out of fuel and encountered engine problems in southern Cuba, where they were arrested by the authorities.

“An increasing number of Haitian migrants are making the perilous journey by sea in the hope of reaching another country,” according to IOM Migrant Assistance Project Officer Claire Gulin.

“They are driven by a number of factors, including insecurity, a lack of jobs and other opportunities at home. In some cases, people have left because their property or livelihoods have been destroyed by the earthquake that hit the southwest of the country in August. They all have one thing,” she adds. joint.” “They are looking for a better future for themselves and their families.”

Frequent loss of life

IOM’s goal is not to prevent migrants from leaving Haiti by boat or other means, but rather to promote security and order, and what is known as “regular migration” for those who want to leave.

Migrants who are intercepted at sea or turned back from other countries are the lucky ones. Many do not survive the journey. “Loss of life among passengers on board is frequent,” says the International Organization for Migration.

Migrants who travel by boat, rather than by air, are often vulnerable groups from rural areas. Oftentimes, they have to sell their property or borrow money from borrowed sharks with high repayment fees to pay the cost of the crossing, which averages between $350 and $700 depending on the type of boat and destination, but can be as high as $7,000.

International Organization for Migration

The murals were painted at the main departure points to warn of the dangers of migration by sea.

Support back home

Once they return to Haiti, the International Organization for Migration, with the support of its partners, provides a series of services to migrants to facilitate their return to life back home. Migrants are given food and water upon arrival, and medical, psychological and legal assistance is also available.

They also receive a small amount of money to cover their safe journey home, and they can access information using a dedicated IOM hotline: Many migrants do not fully understand the risks they face when trying to cross the sea, so IOM has focused on building awareness among those who Tempt them to try.

Many immigrants say they do not intend to leave Haiti forever, but will return as soon as they can save money or send it home as remittances to improve living conditions for their families.

“To prevent migrants from risking their lives, it is essential to provide them with employment opportunities in Haiti and to ensure improved living conditions and access to basic services,” Claire Gulin says.

UN agencies in Haiti work hand in hand with the International Organization for Migration to provide a full range of services including education, health and social protection as well as create decent work opportunities that encourage people to stay at home.

Back in Lemonade, Jack is still recovering after trying to emigrate in January. He is unable to sleep at night due to the injury he sustained when the boat capsized, preferring to spend the money he received from the International Organization for Migration on sending his son to school rather than treating the injury, and lamented that if he was healthy “I would be” able to look for Opportunities and rebuild my life again.”

*Not his real name

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/01/1108882 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos