New year, new numbers – Iceland Monitor





For the second year in a row, New Year’s Eve has been unusual in Iceland, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was, for example, no scheduled bonfires, and church masses could not be attended, because the maximum number of people allowed to congregate was limited to 20 people.

It is believed that between five and twelve thousand tourists spent Christmas and New Years in Iceland, compared to about 30,000 during the same period in 2018 and 2019.

We’ve entered a new year, and as before, we’re following the news closely, evaluating all kinds of numbers: the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the number of people in hospital, the number of people in intensive care, the number of people in isolation, the number of infected people we know personally. , the number of earthquakes since midnight, the depth, measured in kilometers, as magma moves in the Reykjanes Peninsula, the magnitude of the earthquakes, the number of earthquakes. Minutes of daylight we gain each day.

Every day, we wonder if an eruption is imminent near Mount Fagradalsfjall. Every time computer screens flicker, we wonder how powerful the earthquake was. We have learned from experience that when the window glass begins to vibrate, as if someone is knocking on it, the magnitude of the earthquake is more than 4. We are used to the ground trembling and not shaking at all.

We know there are brighter times, because the days are getting longer. The longer they are, the more optimistic and energetic we become.

We send you our best wishes for a Happy New Year.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/culture_and_living/2022/01/01/new_year_new_numbers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos