Not an earthquake: Allegheny County officials say widespread shaking, loud bangs were something else





According to Allegheny County officials, the roaring explosion and shaking ground that some residents reported in the Pittsburgh area on New Year’s Day were not caused by an earthquake.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 received reports of loud bangs and rattles in the South Hills and other reports. We have confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning. At this point, we don’t have an explanation for the reports, but agencies continue to research.

Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 1, 2022

In a tweet posted around 1 p.m., Allegheny County confirmed that although Allegheny County 911 had received reports of loud banging from several areas, including the South Hills.

A spokeswoman from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said they were only able to confirm that the incident was not a flare. Could not provide additional information.

Social media reaction to the boom spread to Facebook, with residents from Stowe Township, Hampton, Carrick, Avalon, Fox Chapel and Aspinwall as well as the South Hills. People spread the feeling that their homes were shaking, rattling, and loud.

Jill Tracy, 42, of Hampton said she was concerned about the cause of the noise after learning that seismic activity had been ruled out.

“It looked like a house was exploding,” said Tarassi, who was sitting on her sofa working at her laptop. “I have friends from all over the world who say they’ve heard it too.”

Laurel Ryan, 53, of Avalon, said she felt and heard sonic booms, which she described as “big bangs,” twice on Saturday morning while sitting in her living room.

Ryan actually experienced an earthquake while living in California.

“I was the only one awake (on Saturday) and it felt a lot like an earthquake (in California),” Ryan said. “I’m curious if it wasn’t seismic activity, what could have happened?”

Ryan lives a mile from Neville Island and said she wonders if there is a possibility of a controlled demolition.

“They still have old chimneys,” she said.

County officials offered no immediate explanation for the disturbance. They said county agencies are investigating.

Joyce Hans is a writer for the Tribune Review. You can contact Joyce at 724-226-7725, [email protected], or via Twitter.

