Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in the Gulf of Cadiz





An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 in the Gulf of Cadiz. picture: [email protected]The Gulf of Cadiz records an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale

According to a statement issued by the 112 emergency service, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday evening (January 1) in the Gulf of Cadiz. No reports of personal injury or property damage have been reported.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN), reported that the tremor occurred at about 10.03 pm, with a magnitude of III, and occurred at a depth of about 13 km.

112 received six calls from concerned members of the public, all of whom are located in the municipalities on the Huelva coast, who felt the movement. Specifically, calls were received from Ayamonte, Cartaya, Lippi, Isla Cristina and Huelva.

After the checks carried out by the emergency services in these areas, the coordination center has not been notified of any damage. It has also been felt in parts of the Portuguese Algarve and Gibraltar.

In the event of an earthquake, 112 advises you to keep calm and avoid any panic, hoax, rumors or exaggerated information. During an earthquake, they recommend that the best thing you can do is stay where you are, whether you’re inside a building or on the street, as accidents can happen when getting in and out of buildings.

If you’re outside, it’s a good idea to stay away from electrical cables, cornices, glass, and other items that can break or break due to movement. If the earthquake surprises you while you are inside the vehicle, stop immediately as traffic permits, and stay inside until the earthquake is over.

After a violent earthquake, you must leave the building you are occupying in an orderly and gradual manner. Only use the phone in an emergency. Follow the instructions of the relevant authorities or parties to participate through the media and official accounts on social networks, including Facebook 112 Andalucia and IGNS Spain, as reported by europapress.es.

