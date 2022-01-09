Footage shows mysterious flashes before the Qinghai earthquake





While President Biden has ordered a closer review of the origins of Covid-19 and called on more countries to take action on the next phase study, Chinese officials are calling for the United States to thoroughly investigate the source of the epidemic within US borders and biological laboratories.

Fifteen months after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) a pandemic, the origin of the virus remains unclear. After a field visit to Wuhan by the WHO international research team earlier in 2021, all hypotheses about the origin of the virus are still on the table.

As efforts to vaccinate more people continue and the outlook for containing Covid-19 grows, the question of where the virus that causes Covid-19 comes from is once again attracting attention. The issue of “origin investigation problem” (“溯源”) also sparks discussions on Chinese social media.

The American side: “The search for an end result”

On May 26, the White House released President Joe Biden’s statement calling for a further investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

The statement says there is still no definitive conclusion about the origins of the virus, with two likely scenarios: human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident. Biden wrote that he has asked the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that can bring us closer to a final conclusion,” and asked for a follow-up within 90 days, with a particular focus on China.

Speculation that the coronavirus may have emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan was first raised in early 2020, before it was refuted and sidelined as a “conspiracy theory” by many scientists.

A statement in The Lancet published in February of 2020 condemned any rumors about the origins of the virus, claiming that scientific research “overwhelmingly” concludes that the new coronavirus originated in wildlife. The World Health Organization research team investigating the origins of Covid-19 also described it as highly unlikely that the virus leaked from a laboratory in China.

American Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was among those scientists who disproved the “leak into the lab” theory. But in May 2021, Fauci said he was “no longer convinced” that the COVID-19 pandemic arose naturally.

In the American media, reports about the “lab leak theory” have also seen shifts in the narratives, moving from a “conspiracy theory” to a seemingly credible theory. Last month, the Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece titled ‘The Science Reports Leak in Wuhan Lab’, which claims that the novel coronavirus pathogen has a genetic fingerprint that was never observed in the natural coronavirus.

The Wall Street Journal also reported on a study by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, which concluded that the hypothesis of the virus leaking from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan is plausible and merits further investigation. The Wall Street Journal report included an alleged assertion from the US State Department that the US government had reason to believe that several researchers within the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in the fall of 2019, “with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 or seasonal influenza.”

The Chinese side: ‘It’s all about shifting the blame’

Chinese officials have repeatedly denied the existence of a possible leak from a Chinese laboratory and have emphasized their cooperation with international efforts to find the origins of the epidemic.

On May 27 this year, the day after Biden’s statement was released, Zhao Lijian (赵立坚), a spokesperson for the State Department, responded to China’s re-investigation regarding the origins of the novel coronavirus.

Zhao argued that the United States is not actually interested in the scientific origin of the virus, but that its determination to re-investigate China despite previous scientific conclusions is all about “political manipulation” and “blame shifting.” He further said that the US – with more than 33 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 – should study its behavior, rather than “trying to scapegoat China”.

Although China was the first country to report Covid-19 infections, the official position was that this did not necessarily mean that the new “patient zero” coronavirus was also present in China.

Prior to the Wuhan lab leak theory, China was questioning the US military base Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland about the Covid-19 leak as a biochemical warfare agent. In May last year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying requested an international audit of Fort Detrick and other vital laboratories.

#US continues to demand transparency and investigation. Why not open Fort Detrick and other bio-labs to international review? Why not invite #WHO & international experts to the US to look into the source of #COVID19 and the response?

— Hua Chunying (@SpokespersonCHN) May 8, 2020

In light of recent developments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) also suggested, once again, that the United States should invite an international team of scientists to conduct an independent investigation at Fort Detrick regarding its possible link to the origin of Covid-19.

This position was reiterated by Zhao Lijian at a press conference on June 17, in which the spokesperson for the US State Department asked to explain why, being the world’s most medically important country, the number of deaths due to COVID19 was so high and why no one is held responsible for this. And give more transparency into Fort Detrick.

On June 22, the Chinese Foreign Ministry turned the tables on the United States and demanded a thorough investigation into (1) the source of the epidemic in the United States, and (2) a thorough investigation into the reasons for the insufficient US response and who it is. in the fight against the epidemic, and then also (3) an investigation into safety concerns at other Fort Detrick biological laboratories (#赵立坚 请 美国 赶紧 3 个 问题 #).

Weibo discussions and hashtags

On Chinese social media, many discussions and hashtags have emerged in response to recent developments related to research into the origins of COVID19. Most commentators agree on one thing, and that is that the next stage of the Covid-19 origin investigation appears to be more about politics than the virus itself.

The hashtag “BidenOrdersUS Intelligence Investigate Origins of Covid-19” appeared on the same day the White House statement was released and immediately attracted more than 35 million views. Related to Weibo is “American specialists have changed their tune regarding the origin of COVID19” (#American specialists have changed their words about the origin of the novel coronavirus#).

On Weibo, the most common reaction to the Biden investigation and US media coverage of the origins of the virus has been skepticism of their true intentions, ranging from intense emotion to sarcastic humor. Weibo users point out that Biden’s call to action is a politically charged move to further blame China for the pandemic amid rising Sino-US tensions. Most netizens commenting on this hashtag feel that the US is deliberately amplifying the issue to discredit China, turning the issue of COVID19’s origins into a geopolitical issue, rather than a scientific one.

One popular comment (@乐 隐 灯 清) said: “If you say you have it, then you have – [this is] The second season of “Laundry Detergent”! This sarcastic comment refers to the famous UN meeting where US Secretary of State Colin Powell presented a vial of white powder, presumably to prove that Saddam Hussein was stockpiling anthrax, in order to justify the US invasion of Iraq. Putin hit back when he called this bottle of powder “laundry detergent”.

There are also web users interested in the 90-day limit to Biden’s stated investigation, wondering if such a relatively short time would be enough for a thorough and fair study. One user, his profile picture of the Chinese national flag, wrote: “90 days? If you investigated Fort Detrick starting in the morning, you would have come to the conclusion before lunchtime!”

One user asked about the US President’s move to trace the origin of Covid-19 in China rather than his country: “Do they give 90 days to investigate the origin or 90 days to fabricate a rumor?”

Another hashtag is “Where did the new coronavirus originate from?” (#新 冠 肺炎 病毒 起源 于 哪里 #). On this hashtag page, most of the discussion revolves around the fact that COVID19 was actually found in various countries outside of China during or before the early days of the Wuhan outbreak. Various studies suggest that the coronavirus may have been spreading in the United States and France a month before it was officially confirmed.

“The fact that Chinese scientists were the first to discover the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus does not mean that Wuhan is the source of Covid-19, and certainly cannot be used as an excuse to conclude that the virus was made by Chinese scientists,” a Weibo blogger (@侠骨 一点 情) wrote.

There are those who believe that the virus may have come from the United States, saying that the US investigation in China is the case of “zéi hǎn zhuō zéi” (贼喊捉贼), a term that literally means “thief crying” Stop the thief! ‘, conveys the idea that it is easy for one person to accuse another in order to cover up one’s sins.

In response to the investigation, computer graphics artist @半桶 老 阿 汤/ ‘Half Can of Old Soup’ also released a cartoon, showing President Biden blocking the entrance to Fort Detrick, with a World Health Organization research team standing in front of the entrance.

Many web users support the official Chinese reaction that it is time for America to investigate the epidemic within its borders. First, denigrating and framing China regarding the origin of the virus has become the US government’s “national policy” to get rid of the virus. [own] Predicaments, Chinese economist Tao Yongyi (@陶永 谊) wrote on Weibo: “Now, the best defense is a good offense.”

By Susanna Sun and Manya Kotsei

Spotted an error or want to add something? Please let us know in the comments below or email us.

© 2021 Whatsonweibo. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce our content without permission – you can contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whatsonweibo.com/footage-shows-mysterious-flashes-before-qinghai-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos