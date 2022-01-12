A long and strong earthquake strikes the central and lower North Island





Hikurangi subduction zone: reliable 8.9 magnitude earthquake and tsunami scenario. Video / East Coast Lab

A long, powerful earthquake struck the lower and central North Island and was felt as far away as Christchurch.

Geonet has upgraded the Taranaki earthquake, which struck at 11.49 pm on Wednesday, to a magnitude 5.8 earthquake after initially categorizing it as 5.0.

She added that the epicenter of the quake was 25 km east of Stratford. Its estimated depth was 187 km.

The earthquake was rated as “severe” in Geonet’s “sense reporting” feature by several people in Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu, Whanganui, Wairarapa and Wellington, as well as near the Taranaki epicenter. GeoNet classified the vibration caused by the earthquake as “light”.

Within 10 minutes, more than 33,000 people around New Zealand reported feeling it. That number rose to more than 38,000 by 12.20 a.m. Thursday.

It is the second earthquake to hit Stratford in the past two days. A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck 40 kilometers from the city around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Across the country, Kiwis reported that they received an Android Earthquake Alerts System notification on their phones a few seconds before the vibration started.

Google has chosen New Zealand and Greece to try its new system, which uses mobile phones to detect seismic waves, then centralizes and evaluates the information and warns users according to their location.

In Wanganui, the earthquake was “like a huge truck in the neighborhood” and Jacob McSweeney woke up from the sound alone.

“Then the house shook for 20 to 30 seconds. Nothing broke or fell – just a good shake.”

Katrina Derham writes in Hawke’s Bay that “It’s crazy that she was stationed in Stratford but she felt so strong here. It was a real shock.”

Some Twitter users in the capital reported that it was strong enough to collapse things in their homes.

Kat Zuleta Mason of Wellington writes that it was such a long orgasm that “it felt like there were two.”

“I went into the hall and watched the plates vibrate.”

