Hundreds of buildings in Banten, West Java damaged in the aftermath of earthquake – Archipelago

Hundreds of buildings, including homes, places of worship and community health centers (Buskismas), were damaged in a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit western parts of Java on Friday.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Indian Ocean, near Ujung Kowloon National Park in Banten, at a depth of 40 kilometers and struck at 4.05 pm local time, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

Five aftershocks followed, the strongest of which was recorded at 5.7 degrees at 4.49 pm. The BMKG did not issue a tsunami warning.

Pandeglang Regency in Banten, which is closest to the epicenter, was damaged. According to data collected by the trusteeship on Saturday, at least 1,100 homes, 13 schools, 14 health facilities, three government office buildings and four houses of worship were damaged in the aftermath of the quake.

In Serang Regency, 16 homes sustained moderate damage, while 36 homes were damaged in Lebak Regency. At least nine homes in Sukabumi Regency in West Java and eight homes in Bogor Regency, also in West Java, were damaged.

The earthquake was felt in Jakarta and surrounding cities and provinces, such as Bogor and Depok in West Java. Aftershocks reached West Lampung Regency, Lampung.

In Jakarta, people were seen streaming from office towers on Jl. Sudirman during earthquakes.

BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati said Friday’s quake was shallow, given the depth of its epicenter. She added that it was a tectonic earthquake, unlike the earthquake and tsunami in December 2018, which was caused by the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait.

She said that people in earthquake-affected areas should remain calm, try not to be affected by rumors related to the earthquake, and get their information from verified channels of BMKG.

She added that they should avoid earthquake-affected buildings and ensure that their homes or offices are not damaged before returning to them.

“We must also prepare our homes in the event of an earthquake by preparing unobstructed evacuation routes or strong indoor shelter such as sturdy wooden offices on the second floor [and up]Dokorita said.

She said outdoor evacuation points should be in an open area away from buildings that could fall or collapse.

