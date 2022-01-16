90 Saalko Bhuilchalo: 6 Key Facts About the 1934 Earthquake





Nepal January 16 marks the 24th National Earthquake Safety Day. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about earthquake safety as Nepal is at the highest risk amid seismic zones where tectonic plates continue to move.

January 15 (Magh 2 according to the Nepali calendar) was chosen to commemorate the lives lost in the January 15, 1934 earthquake.

The 8.0-magnitude earthquake is the strongest earthquake to hit Nepal so far and is known as “90 saalko bhuichalo” among the public (due to the date of the Nepali calendar). The impact of the earthquake was felt in places like Lhasa, Mumbai, Assam and Punjab.

Here are six key facts about the 1934 earthquake.

Dharara before the 1934 earthquake. 1. Size

Different sources gave different earthquake magnitudes. However, both India and Nepal claim a magnitude of 8.0 which is the highest recorded earthquake in Nepal. There are memories and a book by Brahma Shamsher which states that the aftershocks will last for two weeks.

2. No outside aid, 100 rupees scholarship

The 1934 earthquake affected many lives. In order to help the people who had to resume their lives, Prime Minister Judah Shumsher Rana gave each person 100 rupees.

Another interesting fact: the money did not come from foreign donors but from the coffers of the government itself. Culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi, now 101, says the government has given an interest-free loan of up to 3,000 rupees to rebuild their homes. The money, according to historians, came from the disaster fund set up by Junga Bahadur Rana.

3. The collapse of Dharahara

Dharahara has experienced every major earthquake in Nepal. The tower suffered a similar fate in an earthquake in 1934 as it did in 2015. The original 11-storey tower built by Bhimsen Thapa collapsed in 1934. Only two stories remain of what was called the Lalit Tripurasundari Queen Tower. Juddha Shumsher Rana reconstructed the Queen Lalit Tripurasundari Tower and named it Bhimsen Stambha.

4. The death toll

The death toll is believed to be worse than the 2015 earthquake. According to data found in various libraries across the Kathmandu Valley, more than 8,000 people lost their lives and more than 3,000 were injured. However, there are also claims that the number was much higher. According to journalist Bharav Ryal, the women mostly perished in the 1934 earthquake as they were at home during the afternoon. Among them are two daughters of King Tribhuvan Shah who were crushed at Narayanhiti Palace. The daughter of Prime Minister Judah Someher also died in the earthquake.

5. damage

It is believed that the earthquake caused a lot of damage in Nepal and parts of Bihar. And those old enough to tell the tale say that almost all the buildings in the Kathmandu Valley, including the Dharahara, collapsed due to the earthquake. The 1934 earthquake destroyed more than 200,000 buildings. Many say the roads are wide open.

However, the Pashupatinath temple, believed by many to be the protective deity of the valley, still stands tall amid the chaos. Buildings built on bedrock have survived well than those built on unconsolidated sedimentary deposits available in most parts of the valley.

6. Confusion about the epicenter

The exact center of the earthquake remains a mystery. People at the time claimed that it was around eastern Nepal. However, due to lack of adequate resources and technology, the exact location is uncertain. Indian geologists say the destruction of Bihar indicates that the epicenter may be directly over Bihar. But, based on the evidence, it is likely that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Terai plains, 100 kilometers north of Bihar.

Featured image: Old Nepal photos

from the archive.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.onlinekhabar.com/90-saalko-bhuilchalo-6-key-facts-about-the-1934-earthquake-2.html

