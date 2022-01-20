🌱 3.5 earthquake felt at HB + Basilico’s ‘No Masks Allowed’ Base





Welcome back, Huntington Beach, and Happy National Cheese Lovers Day! Here’s everything you need to know to start Thursday.

There was an earthquake near Idyllwild that could be felt in HB. Basilico’s Pasta e Vino Italian restaurant doubles down on forbidden masks on its premises. The Children’s Bureau is looking for foster families.

First, today’s weather:

Sunny and comfortable. High: 74 Low: 50.

Here are the top stories of the day at Huntington Beach:

Did you feel it? There was a 3.5-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night around 11:40 p.m. outside of Edel Wilde. “It felt as south as San Diego County, as west as Huntington Beach and Palmdale, as far north as San Bernardino.” (CBS) Basilico’s Pasta e Vino Italian restaurant at 21501 Brookhurst Street is an outspoken critic of mask mandates. On Tuesday, the company doubled down on its business by reminding beneficiaries of its “no masks” policy. With the state demanding that companies provide employees with medical masks, the company responded with a notice that “customers are not allowed to enter the restaurant wearing masks, period.” (FB) There is a call for foster families. A Zoom presentation is taking place from the Children’s Desk today Thursday, January 20th from 4pm to 5pm. “The Children’s Bureau welcomes everyone regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children.” (HBN) Newport Beach PD has its first female K9! We learned Wednesday that her name is Goose, and she is Slovak Malinois. Goose is paired with Officer De Julio, who joined the canine unit in August of last year. (NewportBeachPD) Did you know that Huntington Beach has a large collection of murals? Art is a direct reflection of the attitude of the city. Monday’s feature highlights Poets Table at Main & PCH, Rescue Plaza at 21073 PCH, and Kobe Bryant in the parking lot at 417 Main Street. (Surf City USA)

Today at Huntington Beach:

Costa Mesa Certified Farmers Market (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Happy Hour at Off The Wall Social (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) Thursday Night Trivia at Hangar 24 (7 p.m.) Nice Bits! Comedy Contest at The Rec Room (7:30 p.m.) The Circle OC Presents e-Thursdays (9 p.m.)

From my notebook:

A neighbor in the north of downtown HB is looking for a babysitter for nine YO continuously Saturday 11 AM – around 7:25 PM and Sunday 11 AM – around 4:30 PM. Meals are offered and the fee is competitive. (Nextdoor) Our neighbor Irby Park Tract is looking for an architect at an affordable price. (Nextdoor) A neighbor in South Hamilton wants you to support the Girl Scouts and pre-order your Girl Scout cookies. Nextdoor the station’s neighbor is missing his cat. Went right around the Bella Terra/Old World area. He does not have a collar. (next chapter)

Do you love Huntington Beach daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Well, all is well for today! I will see you soon.

– Sylvia Cochran

ABOUT ME: Sylvia Cochran works in sunny Southern California and has been writing full time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, and books, plays the best demons (Don’t Judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live the life of Micah 6:8.

