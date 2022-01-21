Abella in damage control, as Muscat raid causes workers earthquake





Robert Abela was in damage control mode on Thursday after a police raid on Joseph Muscat’s home triggered an internal earthquake in Labour.

The Prime Minister was left trying to contain a potential split within the party as many Labor supporters publicly rallied behind Muscat and even wondered how Abela had done nothing to try to stop the embarrassing police visit.

It’s a politician’s worst nightmare to deal with a former cult leader. It is enough to see the comments on social media. “Muscat is seen as untouchable by thousands of people,” a Labor MP told the Times of Malta.

Abela summoned a number of Labor MPs and ministers to his office in Auberge de Castel in small groups throughout the day to help deliver the message to their constituents that they must remain “calm and calm” and that the party is united.

It followed public calls on social media by Labor One TV chair Jason Micallef and radio presenter, Emmanuel Kocheri, to appeal to Labor followers to take to the streets in support of the former prime minister. Sources said that Abella is also expected to summon her due to her social media posts.

In a post uploaded on Wednesday evening, Micallef, who also heads the Valletta Cultural Agency, said, “It’s time for workers to get out there and raise their voices on the streets – and how.”

Koshiri also posted on Facebook his loyalty to the former party leader: “A message to Joseph Muscat. You will never stand alone. Just call me and you will find me by your side. I know I will not be alone because I will have thousands with me.”

The two wrote their letters after the raid on the former Prime Minister’s home in Purmarad at 7am on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Vitals Global Healthcare deal.

Micallef said Thursday evening that Abela had not asked him to remove any positions: “I trust wholeheartedly in the prime minister as I stand shoulder to shoulder with Joseph Muscat.”

The officers confiscated Muscat’s personal phone, as well as those of his wife and daughters.

Addressing party supporters in a video posted on Facebook, Muscat said that after his birthday weekend, he will address his supporters, a message that has fueled speculation that he may run.

Several Labor MPs who spoke to the Times of Malta on condition of anonymity confirmed that they had been summoned to Castile and asked to spread the word among their constituents that all was well within the party and that they should remain calm.

One said Abella was doing his best to unite his team in a “very embarrassing” situation. “There is a mob that thinks Abella could have done something to stop this,” the deputy said.

Muscat sent a very clear message through its video message on Wednesday. He does not rule out a return to politics. And what does Abella do if Muscat insists on running in the next elections? Can he stand his refusal? “

Another MP said that the raid and the “fuss” that took place outside the Muscat home was “unacceptable”, particularly the confiscation of his daughters’ mobile phones. He added that it could be part of a broader plan to discredit the Labor government and create internal tension ahead of the elections.

Another MP said many of his colleagues in parliament were angry that the party “allows people who hate Labor to dictate the agenda and insult a member of its people”.

He said he and other members of parliament expected the party to stick with the former leader and condemn the actions of the police. No one can say who was behind the government’s “smear” scheme.

A party source said Muscat played the “victim card” perfectly on Wednesday and managed to rally support among his supporters while giving a warning to the Labor leadership that they could not afford to abandon him.

All we know is that this did political damage to the Labor Party. I’m sure we’ll contain the fallout but it won’t be easy, especially for Abella.”

In an interview with the Times of Malta last August, Muscat did not rule out a return to politics.

