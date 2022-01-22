Texas weighs earthquake restrictions on 72 more oil-related well permits | WSAU News / Talk 550 AM 99.9 FM





by Liz Hampton

(Reuters) – A new area under surveillance by the Texas Petroleum Regulatory Authority may affect wells responsible for removing about 270,000 barrels per day of brine from oil and gas operations, according to data and analytics firm B3 Insight.

This month, regulators classified a patch of the Permian Basin as a “Seismic Response Area” (SRA) after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck 11 miles north of Stanton, Texas. Regulators previously identified two types of Special Small Arms (SRA) in the wake of increased tremors in the largest oil-producing region in the United States.

In December, regulators suspended permits for 33 waste disposal wells in four oil-producing counties around Midland, Texas.

The embargo has prompted oil producers in West Texas to look for ways to reduce wastewater injections that could raise costs. Solutions include recycling wastewater or pipes and trucking it to another location.

The newly designated area, called the Stanton SRA, affects 72 disposal wells, 35 of which are active and handle approximately 273,000 barrels per day of water, according to an analysis from B3. About 74% of these wells are used for deep disposal, which represents about 197,000 barrels per day of brine for disposal.

The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, said it will work with operators to develop a seismic risk reduction plan in that area, with the goal of eliminating earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 or higher after 18 months. The initiative.

This approach mimics an approach taken at North Culberson-Reeves SRA, near New Mexico. The operators there have until February 22 to develop an earthquake mitigation plan or the regional rehabilitation center will implement its own measures.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by David Gregorio)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsau.com/2022/01/21/texas-weighs-earthquake-curbs-on-another-72-oil-related-well-permits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos