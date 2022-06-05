Rats trained to wear backpacks with microphones to rescue earthquake survivors buried in rubble





So far, seven mice have been trained to respond to the beeping sounds.

In a strange twist, scientists are training mice to rescue people trapped during earthquakes.

According to Newsweek, the innovative project is being worked on by research scientist Dr Donna Keane from Glasgow, Scotland. Rodents are trained to be sent to the wreckage of an earthquake wearing small backpacks with microphones so rescue teams can talk to survivors.

So far, about seven mice have been trained to respond to the beeping sounds. Currently, homemade prototype backpacks containing a microphone are used, and scientists are sending the rodents to a mock wreck. Specialized backpacks containing microphones and video equipment as well as location trackers will also be created in order to allow rescue teams to communicate with survivors during real earthquakes.

Newsweek reports that Dr. Kane has resided in Morogoro, Tanzania, for one year, working with the non-profit organization APOPO for a project called “Hero Rats”.

The 33-year-old studied ecology at the University of Strathclyde and also holds a PhD from the University of Stirling. She was fascinated by how quickly mice learn and train, and said it was a misconception that they were unhealthy. Dr. Kane described rodents as “social” creatures and said she believed the work being done would save lives.

“The rats can get into small spaces to get to victims buried under the rubble. We haven’t been in a real situation yet, we have an imaginary location of the wreckage. When we get the new backpacks we’ll be able to listen in,” Dr. Keane was quoted by Newsweek as saying: Where are we and where is it Rat, inside the wreck We have the ability to talk to victims through rats.

She revealed that a total of 170 rats are being trained, and they will be sent to earthquake-prone Turkey to work with a search and rescue team.

