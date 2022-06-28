Urging countries to ‘dig deep’ and support Afghanistan in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake





A senior UN official in Afghanistan appealed on Sunday for greater international support for the country, after a one-day visit to communities hard-hit by Wednesday’s devastating earthquake.

“Yesterday’s visit reaffirmed to me both the extreme suffering of the people of Afghanistan and their immense determination in the face of great adversity,” said Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan.

The United Nations and its partners have developed a three-month emergency appeal, included in their humanitarian plan for Afghanistan this year, to respond to the disaster.

The aim is to increase and accelerate the delivery of humanitarian and resilience assistance to approximately 362,000 people in the hardest-hit Paktika and Khost provinces.

“Despite the tremendous generosity that donors have already shown to Afghanistan over the past ten turbulent months, I urge the international community to go deeper at this time, as the population faces another emergency, and pledge support to these life-saving people – to continue the efforts.

On Saturday, Dr. Al-Akbarov went to the villages of Mir Sahib and Khannadin, which are located in Jiyan district of Paktika province, one of the areas most affected by the 5.9-magnitude earthquake.

He was accompanied by representatives of the United Nations Refugee Agency, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Migration Agency, the International Organization for Migration, the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Women and the Food and Agriculture Organization . (FAO), United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA.

The delegation met the residents, many of whom have lost family members and friends, including many orphaned and separated children, whose homes are now uninhabitable.

Dr. said. Akbarov.

“Without this transitional support, women, men, and children will continue to endure needless and unimaginable hardships.”

OCHA reported that the full extent of the damage caused by the earthquake is not yet known, and assessments are still ongoing.

Preliminary results indicate that at least 235 people were killed in Ji’an District, including 134 children. Nearly 600 people were injured, including more than 200 children. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed and two schools damaged.

In all quake-affected areas, satellite images reveal damage to at least 2,000 homes more than 5 kilometers from a good road in the hardest-hit areas of Jayan and Barmal districts of Paktika province, and Spira district of Khost province.

Moreover, tens of thousands of homes still standing have suffered severe damage and are in danger of collapsing.

The earthquake occurred at a time when increasing restrictions on Afghan women and girls amplifying their needs and complicating efforts to help them.

Alison Davidian, Acting Country Representative for UN Women, explained that women and girls are disproportionately affected by the crisis.

“When their rights to move and work are restricted as in Afghanistan, they are disproportionately affected, particularly in access to food, health care and safe shelter,” she said.

Going forward, women humanitarians as well as women-led civil society groups must be at the center of the response.

“This is the only way to ensure that the needs and rights of women and girls at risk and affected by the crisis are identified and addressed,” she said. – UN News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://saudigazette.com.sa/article/622285 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos