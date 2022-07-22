6.4 earthquake hits Myanmar and northern Thailand, 47 earthquakes so far





A series of earthquakes hit Shan State in Myanmar and Chiang Rai Province in northern Thailand during the night. The quakes began around 11:30 pm yesterday, and as of 7 am, there had been a total of 47 tremors ranging in magnitude from 2.4 to 6.4 on the Richter scale. More earthquakes are expected today, according to the Thailand Meteorological Department.

There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake so far. However, damage near the epicenter is possible. The strongest earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 00:06. The epicenter was found 87 kilometers northeast of Chiang Rai Mae Sai District, across the border in Myanmar.

At 2:31 a.m., a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of one kilometer 78 kilometers northeast of the Mai Sai region. At 5:22 a.m., a 5.3-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 4 kilometers struck 82 kilometers northeast of the Mai Sai region.

The earthquake was felt in Myanmar’s Shan State south of Keng Tong and in various areas of Chiang Rai Province including Mae Sai District, Mae Chan District, Mae Fah Luang District, Mueang District, Van District, Chiang Saen District and Chiang Khong District in Chiang Rai. . A weak tremor may have been felt across the border in southern China.

The tremors occurred during the night and many Chiang Rai residents posted on social media to say they were awakened by the shaking of their beds.

More earthquakes are expected today in Chiang Rai and across the border in Myanmar, according to the earthquake monitoring division of the Thailand Meteorological Department. Earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of 6.4 are expected, the department said, which could affect buildings near the epicenter and cause minor damage such as broken windows.

Source: Thai Rath

Source: Thai Rath

