M 4.9 earthquake strikes Nias, North Sumatra

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) announced Friday morning that the North Sumatra region of Nias was hit by a 4.9-magnitude earthquake.

The epicenter reportedly came off the coast of Batu Island, 70 kilometers southeast of south Nias and at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Brightno, head of earthquake and tsunami division at BMKG, said Bambang S. Brightno, the earthquake was shallow due to subduction activity in the Indo-Australian plate below the Eurasian plate.

The impact of the earthquake was felt in the South Nias region on an intensity scale of III-IV MMI. Many people at home during the day can feel an MMI III-IV earthquake. Based on the modeling results, the BMKG stated that the earthquake does not carry the possibility of a tsunami.

