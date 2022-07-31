



Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Nepal, no loss of life, no deaths

July 31, 2022 02:25 PM, 1 minute reading

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Sunday morning.

Nepal was rocked early Sunday morning by an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC), the earthquake struck 147 kilometers to the east and southeast of Kathmandu in Nepal at 8:13 AM EDT at Martim Birta in Khotang District. No documented damages or deaths have been reported so far.

Why is this story important?

It has been determined that the Indian tectonic plate is subducting under the Eurasian plate at a rate of 5 centimeters per year. This is the reason for the formation and height of the young mountains of the Himalayas, but it also makes the region vulnerable to earthquakes. Natural disasters such as earthquakes can cause chaos if not adequate preparation.

Details about the earthquake

The depth of the epicenter was measured 10 km in eastern Nepal and was determined at 27.14°N latitude and 86.67°E longitude. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake is considered a “strong” earthquake with the potential to destroy life and property. The recent earthquakes in Nepal have resulted in many massive losses, necessitating the need for well-thought-out government measures to manage such disasters.

The 2015 Nepal earthquake killed 8,964 and injured 22,000

On April 25, 2015, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara. It is estimated that 8,964 people were killed and nearly 22,000 injured. The earthquake, known as the Gorkha earthquake, also affected many cities in northern India, and earthquakes were monitored in Lahore, Pakistan; Lhasa, Tibet; Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Details about the 2015 earthquake

After the 2015 earthquake, Kathmandu International Airport was closed. Moreover, the earthquake also caused an avalanche on Mount Everest, which killed 22 people. On May 12, 2015, a large aftershock occurred, the epicenter of which was near the Chinese border between Kathmandu and Mount Everest. It is estimated that this earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 2,500 others.

The most severe earthquake was recorded in Nepal in 1934

In 1934, Nepal was hit by the most severe earthquake ever recorded. The earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and was responsible for the destruction of many cities such as Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan.

