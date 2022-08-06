In the wake of the political earthquake





JUST IN: Senator Kirsten Senema agrees to support Democrats’ economic bill, clearest sign yet that Democrats will have 50 votes and be able to pass it by the end of the week https://t.co/EDnwvH800E

– CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 5, 2022

Abigail Tracy/Vanity Fair:

‘Back Plan’: Kansas voters vehemently reject anti-abortion initiative

A ballot measure that would strip abortion from the state’s constitutional protections failed miserably in Kansas Tuesday night in a major victory for reproductive rights. It was a “sign of how unpopular the Roe v. Wade overturning case is nationwide,” said one election observer.

“I think in this moment after Dobbs, we’re all beginning to grapple with how wide the gap is between public opinion about where, how and when abortion should be legal, and the procedures we’re seeing proliferate in which state, whether it’s because outdated laws come back into force or Because of recently passed stimulus laws or new legislative action — it’s been fast, it’s been annoying. It’s been a shock to a lot of people,” Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, a group that campaigns for progressive ballot initiatives, said in an interview. “.

This measure on the primary ballot, as opposed to the universal ballot, was unusual. “[The conservative legislature] He wanted this to be among a small group of voters who generally leaned conservatively and had a more competitive primaries in Kansas. “But here we are, people know what’s on the ballot, and I think they know what’s at stake,” Emily Wells, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in an interview. I think the plan backfired and they ended up voting for an abortion just weeks after Roe went down. And people understand that this case is really unique at this moment.”

Not so much an immersion as an observation that the world has changed.

Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent / WaPo:

The Kansas Bomb Shows How Democrats Can Fix a Big Problem in 2022

By now, the Democrats’ problem with young people is all too familiar: Not only are they less likely to vote than the elderly; They weren’t quite enthusiastic about Joe Biden’s presidency and what the Democrats were able to deliver in Congress.

But could that all change — say, before the November midterm elections?

If there is any reason to believe that it will be, it is this: Two issues that happen to be of disproportionate importance to young voters have suddenly been raised in our politics in a big way. We’re talking about abortion and climate change.

This is driven home by two developments. First, and most importantly, Tuesday’s impressive referendum in Kansas delivered a decisive victory for the pro-choice side in a red-hot state. Second, Congress is about to pass perhaps the most important climate law in US history.

Take those together, and it could at least provide young Democrats with the leverage they need to avoid a midterm defeat, or at least to avoid a catastrophe in which youth turnout falls off a cliff.

Conservatives who insist it is too important for Peter Major to win: Do you have any thoughts on why the NRCC or CLF shouldn’t be spent to protect the incumbent?

– Kevin Robillard 🇺🇸 (@Robillard) August 3, 2022

John F Harris/Politico:

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Would Have the Last Laugh at Samuel Alito

Dobbs’ decision paves the political ground for a resolution in favor of abortion rights.

However, the Kansas result raises a troubling possibility: Alito’s long-standing legacy may be like the justice that facilitated a national consensus in favor of abortion rights. Inadvertently, the hero of the “pro-life” movement could end up becoming a giant of the “pro-choice” movement.

Alito’s achievement was to take abortion out of the arena it had been in for half a century – a place where oppressed advocates on both sides had based a hypothetical world in which abortion was no longer legal – and onto the definitively real arena. In this new environment, all kinds of people who would, under normal circumstances, prefer not to have to think and argue about abortion, must decide which side they are on.

Last Jonathan V / Palolark:

What are you doing to protect the “good Republicans” from their constituents?

What is the fault of Republican voters who continue to pick illiberal conspiracy theorists?

But in the end, the problem is not that Democrats deceived Republican voters into choosing John Gibbs.

The problem is that Republican voters want John Gibbs.

And Peter Meijer cannot say that.

…

Here are the three points from Peter Meijer and the good Republicans who are now grieving his loss:

(1) Republican voters are who they are. There is nothing to help her. You cannot expect them to choose wisely if they have complete knowledge of the candidates.

(2) The republican elites cannot get their hands dirty in defense of good republicans like a major, for that would make them poisonous. And you can’t expect them to risk their necks just to save a man like Meijer.

(3) Instead, it is the job of the Democrats to protect good Republicans from Republican voters

Now maybe all of this is true. I am open to this possibility. But if that is the case, at least we must admit that this is an enormous request from the Democrats.

Months earlier, Alex Jones said in his testimony that he was more worried about January 6 than Sandy Hook. His phone must be a treasure trove.

— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) August 4, 2022

Ben Collins/MSNBC:

After Alex Jones’ lawyers mistakenly leaked emails for years, Infowars’ financial documents were exposed in court

A lawyer for two parents suing Jones said emails showed Infowars at one point in 2018 was making more than $800,000 a day.

Mark Bankston, a lawyer for the parents of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and who is now suing Jones, said during the proceedings that “12 days ago, [Jones’] The lawyers got it wrong and sent me a digital copy of each text” and an email from Jones’ phone.

After Bankston told Jones that Sandy Hook’s parents’ legal team had access to years of his texts and emails, Jones asked, “Do you know what perjury is?”

Pinkstone did not respond to a request for comment. An Infowars inquiry was not immediately answered. NBC News has not independently acquired or verified the authenticity of the messages Bankston discussed during Wednesday’s proceedings.

David Bayler/WAPO:

Trump is losing ground in the 2024 primaries. Here’s why.

Why has Trump’s position deteriorated?

One reason: Trump’s habit of taking positions helped him stand out from other prominent Republicans. But he didn’t in 2024. He focused on the “big lie” – a less powerful cause than it sounds – and allowed Trump alternatives like DeSantis to gain more success.

No more euphemisms. Say it plainly: These Trump nominees for governor and secretary of state are vying for a pledge to ensure that as long as they control the election, no Democrat will ever win a presidential election in their state again. https://t.co/4IYyXr5tA3

– Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 4, 2022

