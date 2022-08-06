Meltdown: 5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal’s Nuwakot





Updated Aug 06, 2022 at 07:08AM EST

August 06, 2022, 07:08 am actually

The Japanese Prime Minister will replace Defense Minister Kiichi on Wednesday

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi given his health status in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and the party leadership on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing the Yomiuri daily.

06 Aug 2022 06:30 AM IST

Troops fired flares to warn unidentified aircraft flying over Matsu: Taiwan

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said troops fired flares to warn unidentified aircraft flying over the surrounding Matsu Islands late Friday, Reuters reported.

August 06, 2022 05:56 AM IST

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nuwakot, Nepal

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred around Belkotgade in Nepal’s Nuwakot district at 5.26 a.m., according to the National Seismological and Research Center.

Priyanka’s tweet ‘insults Ram’ after Shah links inflation protests to Ayodhya

Posted Aug 6, 2022 6:41 AM IST

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah linked the protest of black-clothed Congress leaders over the issues of price hikes and unemployment with the party’s alleged opposition to the establishment of the Ram Temple set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumps over a police barrier set up near AICC headquarters during a nationwide party protest against price hikes and unemployment.

Updated Aug 06, 2022 06:30AM IST

Parliament session may be shortened

Posted Aug 6, 2022 12:51AM EDT

With only three working days left in parliament’s seasonal session, the government discussed a plan with opposition leaders to shorten the session, which has seen an ongoing stalemate in proceedings, people familiar with the developments said on Friday.

Government officials have informed opposition leaders that the proposal is to postpone the current parliament session on August 8 or 10 (ANI)

By Saubhadra Chatterji and Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi

Life threat to Arpita Mukherjee: ED tells court

Posted Aug 06, 2022 at 12:50AM EDT

There is a serious perception of threat to Arpita Mukherjee, former West Bengal Assistant Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested along with the latter by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the cash-for-work scam, a special court in Kolkata was reported on Friday.

Arpita Mukherjee. (ANI) Farmers organize a march to compensate for crop losses

Posted Aug 06, 2022 at 12:47AM EDT

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bhumai has hardly looked at the condition of the farmers,” Kurupur Shantakumar, chairman of the Karnataka Sugar Cane Growers Association and part of Rajya Raitha Sangagala Okota, said on Friday.

After facing crop destruction and subsequent losses, farmers in Karnataka have decided to stage a protest on all state and national highways next week to demand proper compensation from the state government as heavy rain continues to damage their crop. (HT)

By Sharan Bhuvana, Bengaluru

Chinese special envoy to Afghanistan pays quiet visit to India

Updated Aug 06, 2022 at 2:04AM EDT

Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs Yue Xiaoyoung has made a low-level visit to New Delhi for talks with the Indian diplomat who deals with matters relating to Afghanistan, as the move is seen as recognition of India’s role in the war-torn country.

Yu Xiaoyoung with JP Singh. (Twitter) Cong angry over BBMP booth booking, may go to court

Posted Aug 06, 2022 at 12:46AM EDT

The Congress, the main opposition party in Karnataka, has accused the ruling BJP of abusing its powers in the BBMP demarcation process and district-level reservation to help it politically and not for the city’s welfare or social justice.

The Congress on Friday stormed the head office of the Urban Development Division and attempted to replace the existing nameplates with that of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in protest of the reservation of the Basavaraj Bommai government wing in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, city civic body). (HT)

By Sharan Bhuvana, Bengaluru

Man held in possession of 16 kilos of heroin at Bengaluru railway station

Posted Aug 06, 2022 at 12:46AM EDT

According to a statement from the Internal Intelligence Service, the man had arrived in Bengaluru from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, and had taken a train to Delhi, when he was intercepted by DRI officials.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a man in possession of 16 kg of heroin worth Rs 112 crore in the international market from Bengaluru Central Railway Station, officials said on Friday. (Representative image) Deconstruct prison clumps to mark 75 years of independence: from the Supreme Court to the Center

Updated Aug 06, 2022 2:01 AM IST

The Supreme Court said on Friday that the loosening of prison and court restrictions could be an ideal way to celebrate India’s 75 years of independence, while it appealed to the union government to speed up measures to facilitate the release of summary trials and those convicted of minor crimes.

The Supreme Court said it is better to release the prisoners on bail if the judiciary cannot decide their cases within 10 years, lamenting that no one can get their life back if they are finally acquitted after that period. (ANI) The government concludes investments worth 34,000 kroner, to generate 48,000 jobs

Posted Aug 06, 2022 at 12:45AM EDT

The project proposals were approved at the 59th State High Level Clean-up Committee (SHLC) chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bhumai in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government on Friday said it has liquidated 18 mega projects worth Rs 34,432 crore and a potential to create 48,850 jobs. (ANI) TRS Announces Support for Alva and TDP to Dhankhar in VP . Poll

Posted Aug 06, 2022 at 12:44AM EDT

In Andhra Pradesh, the main opposition party Telugu Desam headed by former Prime Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has decided to give support to Jagdeep Dhankhar

NDA Vice President candidate Jagdeep Dankhar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chairman JP Nada and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh after presenting his candidacy for elections at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/Hut)

Written by Srinivasa Rao Aparasu I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Hyderabad

Puneeth Rajkumar to be awarded Karnataka Ratna: CM

Updated Aug 06, 2022 at 12:44AM EDT

Interestingly, Rajkumar, Punith’s late father, was an early recipient of the Karnataka Ratna in 1992, along with poet Kovimbu.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bhumai on Friday said that Kannada movie star Punith Rajkumar, who passed away last year, will be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously, on November 1, which happens to be Kannada Rajyutsava, the day the state was formed. (PTI file)

ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Madras HC prefers TN Government in Fertility Center status

Posted Aug 06, 2022 12:43 AM IST

In June, police in the Erode district arrested the girl’s mother and stepfather (who received €20,000 during each visit), a woman who worked as a mediator (and received $5,000 per visit as a mediation commission).

The court did not issue any ruling on whether the hospital was guilty or not. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ByHT Reporter Editing by Shilpa Ambardar, Chennai

Need a forward-looking approach to abortion: the Supreme Court

Updated Aug 06, 2022 01:48 AM IST

Divorced women, widows and some other categories of women are allowed to terminate a pregnancy for up to 24 weeks due to mental suffering and suffering.

Divorced women, widows and some other categories of women are allowed to terminate a pregnancy for up to 24 weeks due to mental suffering and suffering. (ANI) Chikoti Praveen’s rise from petty commerce to casino agent

Posted Aug 06, 2022 at 12:41AM EDT

Praveen’s name came into the limelight after a raid carried out by the Enforcement Department on his home on July 29, on suspicion of involvement in hawala financial transactions.

Praveen claims that everything is legal with regards to his work in the casino and the acquisition of rare wild animals. (HT Pictures)

Written by Srinivasa Rao Aparasu I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Hyderabad

