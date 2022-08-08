“Open Floodgates” – Cryptocurrency Prepares for $10 Trillion USD Earthquake as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin Swing





Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies struggled to maintain momentum after rallying during the month of July. Sign up now for Forbes’ CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and successfully navigate the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market crash The price of bitcoin, which has fallen nearly 70% from all-time highs, started to rise last month but has since stalled as traders wait for the Fed’s bomb and “Gorillas weighing hundreds of pounds are getting closer every day.” The other top ten coins such as Ethereum, BNB BNB, XRP XRP, solana, cardano and dogecoin also suffered. Now, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under management, has partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase to provide its institutional clients with access to bitcoin. Sign Up Now to Get Free CryptoCodex – Daily Newsletter for Traders, Investors and Curious – Bitcoin price has suffered so far this year, affecting the price of Ethereum, BNB, XRP,… [+] Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin. “This is a major breakthrough in the crypto space, demonstrating the demand from BlackRock’s BLK clients and institutional investors for access to bitcoin,” Marcus Sotirio, an analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock, said by email. “BlackRock Opens Door for Institutions to Access Bitcoin.” Coinbase, widely regarded as one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platforms, announced this week that it will connect with Aladdin, BlackRock’s investment technology platform that handled $21.6 trillion in assets in 2020, allowing the global investment industry to access bitcoin, With the possibility of adding more cryptocurrencies later. “Our institutional clients are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to the digital asset markets and are focused on how to efficiently manage the operational lifecycle of these assets,” Joseph Chalom, Global Head of Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships at BlackRock, said in a statement. BlackRock’s move into the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrency comes after Chairman Larry Fink described Bitcoin as a “money laundering indicator” in 2017. Soterio added, “I think this could be seen as a green light by other funds to enter the crypto space as well.” , citing a report that found that nearly a quarter of fund managers expect exposure to crypto-related assets to increase over the next two years. Subscribe Now to CryptoCodex – Free Daily Cryptocurrency Newsletter – Bitcoin has fallen sharply this year along with global stock markets, at a price… [+] Other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, BNB, XRP, solana, cardano and dogecoin are also struggling. The news sparked a flurry of bitcoin price predictions, as investors claimed that exposure to BlackRock could lead to a return of bitcoin’s price to all-time highs of $70,000 per bitcoin. “With institutional and retail flows gaining momentum, I expect we will see bitcoin reach all-time highs by the end of the year,” Nigel Green, CEO of De Vere Group Asset Manager, said in comments via email. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it hits $70,000, which could surpass the previous all-time high of $68,000 in November 2021.” “Crypto is simply inevitable at this point,” said Michael Morsch, CEO of digital asset investment fund AR K36, via email. And BNB, XRP, solana, cardano and dogecoin as the US Federal Reserve battles high inflation with a series of historic interest rate increases and massive pandemic-era stimulus cuts.

