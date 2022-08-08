4.0-magnitude earthquake centered at Atoyac de Alvarez, Guerrero





The epicenter of the 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Atoyac de Alvarez today at 0:35 local time (5:35 UTC).

The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers southwest of the city and was at a depth of 7 kilometers according to preliminary information from the National Seismological Service (SSN).

In the event of significant seismic activity, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) recommends not getting caught up in rumors or false news and only informing yourself from official sources such as civil protection authorities, local and state, as well as federal.

After an earthquake, check your home for potential damage, use your phone only in case of emergency, don’t light matches or candles until you are sure there are no gas leaks and remember that aftershocks may occur, so it is important to remain vigilant.

You can also take the following actions before an earthquake strikes: prepare a civil protection plan, participate in evacuation drills, identify safety areas at home, school, or workplace and prepare an emergency backpack.

During an earthquake, keep calm and stay in a safe place, and keep away from objects that can fall; If you are in a car, park and stay away from buildings, trees and poles; And if you’re on the coast, stay off the beach and take refuge in higher ground.

Mexico is located in an area with high geological activity, which puts you at constant risk of suffering from this type of event. Evidence of the above is the earthquake of 1985 and 2017, which caused severe damage, but it was not the largest in the country’s history, despite being among the most present in the memory of both citizens and foreigners.

On March 28, 1787, the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the country occurred.. Oaxaca, which was then the central point of the Spanish colony, was the victim of a move of 8.6. This event was so reckless that it was followed by a tsunami that reached 6 kilometers inland.

Experts from the Center for Instrumentation and Seismic Recording (Cires) estimate that it will be possible to repeat similar situations in the near future. These conclusions arose from a study dated 2009 that sought to analyze the above event. Then it was said that there could be earthquakes of the same magnitude on the coasts of Mexico and Central America. This is because this area has great potential for events of a geological nature, given its location in the so-called Guerrero Gap.

However, seismic events of low magnitude can cause significant damage. During 1985 and 2017, Mexicans watched with amazement as the country’s capital fell into disarray. Due to two earthquakes, their intensity was less than that of 1787.

As for the event in 1985, it happened on September 19 of that year at 7:19 local time (13:19 UTC), with its epicenter in the state of Guerrero and with a force of 8.2. Since then, it was believed that nothing like that would ever happen again, but, by chance, it happened again exactly 32 years later.

One event in 2017 between the states of Puebla and Morelos at 13:14 local time (18:30 UTC). The total number of human casualties reached 369 deaths.

