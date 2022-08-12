Nuclear weapon or not nuclear weapon? California officials contemplate a nuclear future





LOS ANGELES (AFP) – The California legislature has less than three weeks to decide whether to take the unusual step of trying to extend the life of California’s last operating nuclear plant, a decision that will be made amid looming questions about the cost and who will pay. and safety hazards from earthquakes.

The legislative session closes on August 31 – when all business is suspended – and only a rare special session called by Governor Gavin Newsom could provide longer period to consider the move. The Democratic governor, seen as a potential future White House candidate, urged Pacific Gas and Electricity to pursue a longer path beyond the shutdown scheduled for 2025, warning that the plant’s capacity is needed to maintain reliable service as the state transitions to solar, wind and Other renewable energy sources.

The administration is expected to outline its argument Friday during a three-hour California Energy Commission hearing focused on the state’s energy needs in the age of climate change, and what role the decades-old nuclear plant might play in maintaining reliable electricity in the largest population. in the country. condition.

Among those posing questions with Newsom is state Senator John Laird, a Santa Cruz Democrat whose district includes the coastal plant midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

With the long run, “Who pays, and is there justice in who pays?” Laird asked in an interview. “Additional seismic faults have been detected near the plant, and seismic upgrades have not been fully completed. Will they deal with that?”

Laird identified other issues including who will pay for maintenance costs that have been deferred because the plant is scheduled to close by 2025; whether there is time for PG&E to order and receive additional radioactive fuel — and drums to store spent fuel — to continue operating; The electricity from the reactors will enter the way of transferring wind energy, which is expected to be operated in the coming years.

There will likely be billions of dollars in costs.

Referring to a potential vote, Laird said, “I’m really waiting to see if … and how they address all the issues associated with a potential extension before I decide what I’m going to do,” referring to a potential vote.

“We are in a tight time frame,” Laird added. “That begs the question of can they do everything they need to extend by 2025?”

For Diablo Canyon, the issue is whether Newsom management, in coordination with investor-owned PG&E, can find a way to undo a 2016 agreement between environmental experts and unions of plant and utilities workers to close the plant by 2025. The joint decision to close the plant has also been endorsed by California utility regulators, the legislature, and then Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.

PG&E CEO Patricia “Patty” Pope told investors on a call last month that state legislation must be enacted by September to open the way for PG&E to reverse course.

PG&E, which has long said the plant is seismically safe, has not said much about whether it will push to extend operations beyond 2025. It is evaluating this possibility while continuing to plan for the closure and dismantling of the plant “unless these measures are replaced by PG&E spokeswoman Susan Hassan said in a statement.

Another key question is whether Newsom and the legislature might try to avoid the regulatory agencies that oversee the plant, including the powerful California Coast Authority. The plant’s massive cooling system is based on submerged ocean water absorption and drainage structures.

PG&E will also have to obtain a new operating license from the Nuclear Energy Regulatory Authority until 2025.

With so many outstanding issues and so little time,” it’s getting rushed. “No sense,” said David Wiseman, legislative director of the Nuclear Responsibility Alliance, an advocacy group.

“The station cannot operate a day longer than the NRC license,” which expires in August 2025, Wiseman added.

Newsom’s push to run the reactors long-term doesn’t easily match his assessment in 2016, when a deputy governor backed the shutdown agreement as part of the state land commission.

He said at the time that seismic issues at the plant were “not simple concerns.” “This is not the preeminent site if you are… concerned about seismic safety.”

