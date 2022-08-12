Afghanistan’s health system has fallen back to the level it was 20 years ago – Afghanistan





Poor basic health care is facing an unprecedentedly dramatic humanitarian situation. Therefore, Johanniter is expanding its activities to provide people with basic health care.

BERLIN/KABUL – August 15, 2021 was a fateful day for millions of Afghans. With the Taliban seizing power, many of the achievements of the past years have been destroyed for the civilian population. For example, the Afghan health system has fallen back to where it was 20 years ago due to interruptions in international development aid and economic isolation. “70 percent of the population’s basic medical care costs have been covered by the international community in the past years. With these costs discontinued, salaries can no longer be paid, medicines and equipment can no longer be purchased, and medical facilities can no longer be functional,” says Holger Wagner, President Programs at Johanniter International Assistance. Wagner fears that “this poor basic presentation now caters to an unprecedented tragic humanitarian situation. Especially children – if they survive – will impair their development, with grave consequences for the country’s future society.”

Johanniter has started new projects and plans to continue and expand her activities in the medical field. A new project has been launched in Badghis County. Together with their partner MMRCA, Johanniter will provide medical care to approximately 50,000 people in the coming months, thanks to mobile health teams.

In the capital, Kabul, Johunter continues to provide medical care to tens of thousands of internally displaced persons. “At the same time, we are currently looking to expand our activities towards Herat. Up to 3,000 Afghani returnees are arriving here daily,” says Naeem Shah, Yohaniter’s Head of Mission in Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of people fled to Iran after seizing power and the Iranian authorities are now deporting them again. “Some return home, but many are staying in camps or within host communities around Herat near the Iranian border.”

Reconstruction in the earthquake zone

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on June 21, Johanniter and its partner have continued the goal of providing medical assistance and reconstruction in Khost Province. Two mobile clinics travel daily to remote mountainous areas to treat the sick and wounded. In parallel, 520 families in Spira County were supported with mattresses, blankets, cooking utensils, tools and tarpaulins. 500 particularly affected families are receiving assistance to repair shelters and raise livestock to restore their income.

background

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. Since then, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has increased by 33 percent. Inflation, skyrocketing food prices, natural disasters and the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs due to international sanctions have left nearly the entire population of Afghanistan living below the poverty line. Nearly half of the people can only afford one meal a day, which is why more than one million children under the age of five are already severely malnourished. Johanniter has been operating in the country for 20 years and, together with its partners, ensures medical care for residents in different regions of the country.

