Dendori earthquake Mild earthquakes in Dendori district of Nashik residents in a state of fear





Dendori Earthquake: Having felt a slight earthquake in Beth, Surjana, etc. districts of Nashik district a few days ago, some villages in Dindori Taluka have now been hit by three earthquakes, the district disaster management said.

Meanwhile, different villages of Dindori Taluka in Nashik felt these tremors last night (August 16). Three tremors were felt at 08:58 PM, 09:34 PM and 09:42 PM according to the seismometer report in Miri, Nashik. These light tremors have a magnitude of 3.4, 2.1 and 1.9 respectively and are likely to be located at Dendori Taluk, 16 to 20 km from Nashik Observatory. The Department of Disaster Management Authority in the region gave information about this.

In Dindori Taluk, Dindori Town, Madkijamb, Hatnore, Nilwandi, Jambutke, Umrale (Bu), Talegaon receive preliminary information on seismic shocks. This created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.

Locals reported that after feeling slight tremors from the earthquake, the ground shook due to some sounds. The village of Gambotki is said to have experienced most of the earthquakes in the area. Citizens are urged to be vigilant rather than panic.

Three light tremors According to the report of the Kemeri seismograph, people felt three earthquakes at 08.58 minutes, 09.34 minutes and 09.42 minutes on Tuesday evening. These light tremors have an intensity of 3.4, 2.1, and 1.9, respectively, and are likely to occur at Dendori Taluka, 16-20 km from Nashik Observatory. The Department of Disaster Management Authority in the region gave information about this.

Citizens should not panic! In Dindori taluk, different villages were hit by a mild earthquake and it is known that there is no record of this in the research center in Miri when contacted by senior officials. Tehsildar Pankaj Pawar has appealed to the citizens not to panic in any way.

What exactly is the reason? Earthquakes are caused by the movement of tectonic plates in the Earth’s crust to release pressure and friction. About 20,000 earthquakes are recorded each year by seismological centers around the world. Water pressure in the dam also causes earthquakes in dam areas such as Koyna. An earthquake is an inevitable natural process, international meteorologist Professor F. Foreword by Kiran Kumar Johari.

Other important news

Nashik Earthquake: Light earthquake in Trimbak Taluka with Nashik House, don’t believe the rumors!

Nashik Surgana earthquake: Earthquake-like tremors again in Surgana taluk, citizens are frightened, management inspects

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marathi.abplive.com/news/nashik/dindori-earthquake-mild-earthquake-tremors-in-dindori-area-of-nashik-citizens-in-a-state-of-fear-1090608 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos