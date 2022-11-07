Earthquakes Explained: Do They Occur Often?





With the wave of earthquakes that have hit Mexico and Taiwan in the past two months, they seem to happen more often. This is not the case, said Dr Karen Lithjoy, a research fellow at the Earth Observatory in Singapore at Nanyang Technological University. Here you answer some questions about earthquakes.

Do earthquakes happen often?

On average, there are about 15 large earthquakes each year with a magnitude greater than 7.0. In the first ten months of 2022, only seven of these earthquakes were recorded, so the frequency of these disasters is within the normal range.

Based on statistical projections of 15 major earthquakes annually, a few more large earthquakes are expected before the end of 2022.

The occurrence of large earthquakes around the world can be considered a random process. This means that there can be clusters of earthquakes occurring within a few days, and at other times, on periods longer than weeks or months.

While the probability of three major earthquakes occurring in the same country on the same date is very low, it is not impossible. In Mexico, for example, three major earthquakes struck on September 19 – one in 1985, in 2017 and another in 2022, albeit at different locations in the country.

What causes earthquakes?

The Earth’s crust is made up of huge tectonic plates that are constantly moving very slowly, about a centimeter per year. In some locations, the panels are stuck to each other. Stress builds up at these locations to the breaking point, when faults or cracks in the Earth’s crust move suddenly.

This sudden movement releases energy in the form of seismic waves that spread and cause the vibration that we feel.

Is climate change responsible for earthquakes?

There is a growing awareness of the effects of climate change, but it is unlikely that any of the recent earthquakes are related to this. Think melting polar ice caps, and extreme weather events like heat waves, floods and droughts, which not only destroy the environment, but also pose risks to our health and food security.

Some scientific studies suggest that climate change may have a modest relationship with geological phenomena such as earthquakes, but these effects will be entirely local.

Changes in the Earth’s ice cover are among the climatic factors that have been linked to earthquakes.

