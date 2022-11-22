The Indonesia earthquake killed at least 162 and injured hundreds





CIAANUR, Indonesia (AP) – A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia’s main island on Monday. Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and rubble.

Ridwan Kamil, the governor of West Java, said many of the dead were state school students who had finished their lessons for the day and were taking additional lessons in Islamic schools when they collapsed.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with the wounded, and the death toll is expected to rise further. No estimate was immediately available due to the area’s remote rural population, but many buildings have collapsed, and residents and emergency workers braced for the grim news.

“The buildings were completely flattened,” said Doy Sarmady, who works for an Islamic educational institution in a nearby area.

Approximately 175,000 people live in the town of Cianjur, which is part of the mountainous region of the same name and is home to more than 2.5 million people. Renowned for their piety, the people of Cianjur lived mostly in towns of one- and two-story buildings and in smaller houses in the surrounding countryside.

Kamel said that more than 13,000 people whose homes were badly damaged were taken to evacuation centres.

Emergency workers treated the injured on stretchers and blankets outside hospitals, on balconies and in parking lots in Cianjur district, about three hours’ drive from the capital, Java. The wounded, including children, were given oxygen masks and intravenous lines. Some have been resuscitated.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the premises of Cianjur Regional Hospital, awaiting treatment

“I was working inside my office building. The building was not damaged, but as the earthquake shook so hard, many things fell. My legs were hit by heavy things,” Sarmadi said.

Sarmadi was waiting near a tent outside the hospital after some of the overcrowded clinics could not see him. Many people were in worse condition.

“I really hope they will deal with me soon,” he said.

Hassan, a construction worker who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name, is also one of the survivors who is taken to the hospital.

“I passed out,” Hassan said.

I saw my friends running away from the building. But it was too late to get out and I hit a wall.”

Residents, some crying and carrying their children, fled their damaged homes after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook the area in West Java province in the late afternoon, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It also caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, where high-rises swayed and some people were evacuated.

In many homes in Cianjur, pieces of concrete and roofing tiles fell inside the bedrooms.

Shopkeeper Dewi Risma was working with customers when the earthquake hit, and she ran towards the exit.

“Vehicles stopped on the road because the earthquake was very strong,” she said. “I felt it shook three times, but the first one was the strongest for about 10 seconds. The roof of the shop next to the one where I work collapsed, and people said two were injured.”

Abdul Mahari, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said earlier in the day that 25 people were still trapped under the rubble in Segdel village.

Several landslides blocked roads around Cianjur district. The agency said a hospital was among dozens of damaged buildings. Power outages have been reported.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has recorded at least 25 aftershocks.

“I felt that the earthquake was very strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs.”

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In February, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 people in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.

A powerful Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in more than a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

