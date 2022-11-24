Indonesia earthquake: Why was the 5.6-magnitude Indonesia earthquake so devastating as the death toll exceeded 260? know here





Indonesia’s 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed more than 260 and injured hundreds of others. Buildings collapsed, rescuers continued to pull bodies from the rubble, and many people were still missing.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake, which occurred late Monday afternoon, had a magnitude of 5.6. It was 10 kilometers (6.2 mi) deep.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake usually causes little damage to buildings. But magnitude alone is not a measure of the potential damage an earthquake could cause. Experts are of the opinion that the damage was very serious in Indonesia as the quake was very shallow and close to known fault lines. The area is also built with infrastructure that is not designed to withstand earthquakes. Because the earthquake was so close to the surface, the damage caused was extremely severe.

Frequently Asked Questions: What factors determine earthquake damage? The damage caused by the earthquake is due to the magnitude, the distance from the earthquake, the type of soil, the distance from the fault, the construction of the building, and other factors. Earthquake-resistant buildings will resist earthquakes better than normal earthquakes. What is a rift A rift is a break in the rock that forms the Earth's surface. An earthquake causes one side of the fault to slide relative to the other. Is Indonesia prone to earthquakes? Indonesia is located on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Ocean basin, which makes it prone to earthquakes.

