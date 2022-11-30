Indonesia: Cianjur Earthquake, DREF Application (MDRID025) – Indonesia





attachments

Description of the event

What happened, where and when?

A strong earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rocked Cianjur District, West Java Province on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 13:21:10 WIB (GMT +7). The epicenter was located at 6.84 south latitude and 107.05 east longitude, at a depth of 10 km. According to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (“Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika” or BMKG), the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning. As of November 22, BMKG has recorded 145 aftershocks that can be felt at the Cianjur V-VI MMI, with the largest measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale and the smallest measuring 1.5.

The earthquake, which was strongly felt by people for 3-10 seconds across Sukabumi District, Sukabumi City, Bandung District, Cianjur District, Bogor District, Bogor City in West Java Province; Jakarta City in DKI Jakarta Province and Bekasi City in Banten Province, caused panic among the local community. The government declared a state of emergency for a period of 30 days from 21 November to 20 December 2022. As of 25 November, 190 evacuation centres, both organized and independent, have opened in Cianjur district. According to an ongoing survey, a total of 40,202 people live in those evacuation centers, 11% of them are children under the age of five, 35% are infants, 5% are pregnant and lactating mothers, and less than 1% are children. They are people with disabilities.

Scope and scale

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but according to the BNPB, there were 310 casualties (of which 298 have been identified) and 24 people are still missing as a result of the earthquake. Moreover, 73,862 people have been displaced (73,525 in Cianjur District, 333 in Sukabumi District, and 4 in Bogor District), and 4,645 people have been injured.

The BNPB reported that shelter impacts included 12,729 severely damaged homes, 2,234 moderately damaged homes, and 6,944 lightly damaged homes. One district hospital sustained moderate damage, while four primary health facilities (PUSKESMAS) sustained major damage, hampering the provision of health services to affected communities, including referral activities.

Also, 373 educational facilities, 16 government buildings, 162 places of worship and two bridges were damaged. The earthquake also disrupted the state-owned power company in Cianjur district, affecting 358 substations and cutting electricity services to 17,900 customers as a result.

The extent of the affected areas is still unknown, and there are a number of challenges, including power outages, a broken communications network, and landslides that have blocked the road to Cianjur. In response to the situation, the Cianjur Regent has announced an emergency response period for the Cianjur region, starting November 21 – December 22, 2022.

