Uncategorized
The Republic of Korea has reached the highest level of the World Health Organization for the regulation of drugs and vaccines
The World Health Organization (WHO) announces that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of the Republic of Korea has achieved Maturity Level Four (ML4), the highest level in WHO’s classification of regulatory bodies for medical products. WHO has officially assessed regulatory authorities for medical products in 33 countries, of which only the Republic of Korea is listed as having reached this level of regulation for both locally produced and imported drugs and vaccines.
This achievement represents an important milestone for the Republic of Korea and the world, signifying that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), the national drug and vaccine regulatory authority, is operating at an advanced level of performance with continuous improvement.
“This achievement by the Republic of Korea is great news for the wider region and beyond. They are the first country in the world to be assessed by WHO and recognized as having achieved the highest level of regulation for both vaccines and medicines,” said Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Deputy Director-General and Chief Regional Officer for the Western Pacific Region. Office. “We greatly appreciate the support that the Republic of Korea has already provided to several other countries in strengthening the surveillance of vaccines and drugs. Its role during the COVID-19 pandemic in supplying countries with vaccines and in vitro diagnostics of guaranteed quality is well recognized.”
“It is a great honor to accept WHO’s confirmation that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is operating at the fourth maturity level for vaccine and drug regulations, based on WHO’s recent independent and objective assessment with the Global Benchmarking Tool,” said Dr. Oh Yu – Kyoung, Minister, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Republic of Korea. “This achievement is a significant milestone for the Republic of Korea, as the first World Health Organization member state to reach the highest level of regulatory system maturity for both vaccines and drugs, to further contribute to global public health. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will continue to strengthen close cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) in sharing experience in establishing an advanced level of regulatory system and supply of safe and high-quality drugs and vaccines.”
Only about 30% of the world’s regulatory bodies have the capacity to ensure that medicines, vaccines and other health products are manufactured to the required standards, work as intended and do not harm patients. WHO’s benchmarking efforts identify regulatory bodies that operate at an advanced level so that they can act as a reference point for regulatory bodies that do not have the resources to perform all the necessary regulatory functions or that have not yet reached a higher level of maturity for the oversight of medicinal products.
“This is a great testament to the Republic of Korea’s commitment to providing safe and effective medicines and vaccines and investing in building a strong regulatory system,” said Dr. Mariângela Simão, Assistant Director General, Access to Medicines and Healthcare Products. “We hope that this achievement will be sustained and help promote confidence and further reliance on national bodies to achieve this high level”.
The Republic of Korea has achieved ML4 for medicines and vaccines following a WHO benchmarking study carried out in the country in May 2022 and close cooperation with WHO to implement recommendations made by its team of international regulatory experts.
WHO’s assessment of regulatory bodies is based on “A global tool for comparative analysis” – an evaluation tool that checks regulatory functions against a set of more than 260 indicators. Indicators include a review of core regulatory functions such as product authorisation, product testing, market surveillance and the ability to detect adverse effects to determine their level of maturity and functionality.
Along with the Republic of Korea, Singapore achieved ML4 in drug regulation and 11 countries achieved ML3. Countries with ML3 and ML4 are eligible to become a WHO Listed Authority (WLA), after further performance assessment. The WLA is a new scheme for designating regulatory authorities that can be considered a reference point by other regulatory authorities for making their own decisions in the approval of medicinal products.
————————————————– ——–
Notes to editors
the results global benchmarking evaluation are presented as maturity levels on a scale of 1 to 4. More information is available here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/29-11-2022-republic-of-korea-achieves-the-highest-who-level–for-regulation-of-medicines-and-vaccines
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Republic of Korea has reached the highest level of the World Health Organization for the regulation of drugs and vaccines
- Bret Taylor steps down as co-chair and CEO of Salesforce TechCrunch
- ‘So relieved’: Oath Keepers creator’s ex-wife reacts to verdict
- Hundreds call Ukraine surrender hotline for Russian soldiers – BBC News
- Chrome, Defender, Firefox 0-day Links to Spanish Commercial IT Company
- Church urges focus on HIV-infected teens in Africa
- US officials test Philadelphia sewage for polio
- Lava is flowing onto a major Hawaiian highway
- First drug to slow Alzheimer’s hailed as breakthrough – BBC News
- What are Noro Nordisk’s weight loss drugs? Why is there a worldwide shortage?
- Biomarker test saved Kentucky mother’s life
- Buckingham Palace aide quits over racist comments