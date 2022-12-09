The European Union and WHO are further strengthening their partnership for greater pandemic preparedness and response





Today, the European Union Emergency Preparedness Agency (HERA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a new partnership with the allocation of €15 million under the EU4Health program to strengthen national, regional and global capacities for better preparedness and response to health emergencies cases. Within this partnership, HERA will fund four global support initiatives: Epidemic and pandemic intelligence, access and sharing of data and analytics through the WHO Pandemic and Epidemic Preparedness Hub to support decision-making related to preparedness and response to health emergencies (€4 million);

The development of new medical countermeasures to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR), especially the development of antibiotics effective against resistant pathogens that represent the greatest threat to health. This action would ensure sustainable access to antimicrobials and promote their responsible use and affordability, while at the same time encouraging research and prioritization in the search for new antimicrobials (8 million euros);

Increasing national capacities for detection of SARS-CoV-2 and emerging pathogens and genomic surveillance in Africa (2 million euros); and

The Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) to ensure the fastest, most coordinated and successful global effort to develop and facilitate access to technologies to combat COVID-19 (€1 million). Through these initiatives, HERA and WHO will strengthen global capacity to prepare, detect, prevent and respond to cross-border health threats by providing information, capacity and tools for health emergencies. The new partnership with HERA will further deepen the long-standing, strategic partnership between WHO and the EU to assist countries in their efforts to meet Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being and all other goals and SDGs related to health. Background HERA was established as a new Directorate General of the European Commission (EC) on September 16, 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a key pillar of the European Health Union and its mission is to prevent, detect and quickly respond to health emergencies. The EU is a leading global actor in health through international forums such as the G20 and G7 and provides key financial support to health and related issues, including human development, climate change, crisis management and humanitarian aid.

