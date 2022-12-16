CWB is warning the public of aftershocks in the next week after the quake





Taipei, Dec. 15 (CNA) — People should look out for aftershocks of magnitude 4 or greater through Sunday, and aftershocks of magnitude 3 or greater next week, the Central Meteorological Bureau (CWB) said, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan on Thursday. .

According to data on the CWB website, the epicenter was in the sea, about 29.1 km southeast of the Hualien county government. It was only 5.7 km deep and reached 5 on the Taiwanese 7-layer density scale.

The epicenter was located in an area that historically had more deep quakes than shallow quakes, and the arrival of magnitude 6 made Thursday’s quake even rarer, said Chen Kuchang, head of the CWB Seismological Center.

Since the CWB began tracking earthquakes in Taiwan in 1973, he said, only two earthquakes in said area have reached a magnitude of 6 – a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in 1982 and a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in 1990.

He said the long intervals between these three earthquakes indicate that it is a region that does not often experience strong earthquakes, which may be because that region has “broken tectonic structures”.

He said this structure could also lead to a higher probability of concentrated but smaller aftershocks in the coming week.

As to why the CWB only sent out cell phone earthquake alerts to residents in Yilan and Hualien counties when other cities and counties also reached the threshold for receiving messages, Chen said it was due to a technical error in estimating the earthquake’s intensity.

However, the system only took 12 seconds to issue alerts, while it took 20 seconds in the event of an earthquake at sea, evidence of improvements to the system, he said.

Asked by reporters if 2022 can be considered a year of intense tectonic activity, given that this year saw the largest 6 or larger earthquakes since the 7.3-magnitude quake on Sept. 21, 1999, Chen said most of the stronger earthquakes this year were concentrated In the north and south of the east coast is where the Eurasian plate and the Philippine Sea plate meet, which may indicate increased tectonic activity.

However, tectonic activity in an area is usually measured in decades, and it will take another year to two years of observation before a conclusion can be reached.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/society/202212150022

