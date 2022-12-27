How to get Earthquake TM





Obtaining Earthquake TM unlocks one of the most powerful moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet; Here is where to find it and who uses it.

Getting Earthquake TM is an absolute must for any Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player, but tracking it down isn’t easy. Coaches need to meet a tough prerequisite in order to get it, but it’s worth the effort.

Earthquake has been a reliable attack throughout the entire history of Pokemon. Its 100 damage hits go-to attacks like Flamethrower and Thunderbolt while maintaining 100% accuracy. It can also be learned from a very long list of Pokemon, which makes it a common sight in both single and double battles, whether it’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet or almost any other main game in the series.

The only problem is that many Pokemon need TM to learn Quake. Because of this, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will need to go out of their way to track down Earthquake TM and will then need to craft duplicates in order to take their team to the next level.

Where is Earthquake TM located in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Earthquake TM can be obtained from a Pokemon League representative in the North Pokemon Center of Cascarrafa, home of the water-type gym leader Kofu. This actor tasks the player with defeating five of the eight trainers located in the Asado Desert.

The good news is that the Asado Desert trainers are relatively easy to get into. Seven of the eight can be accessed using the basic version of Koraidon or Miraidon, with only one requiring the ability to climb. Since there are only five that need to be defeated, players can fulfill the requirements without much pain navigating the world. Players can also do this without worrying about the Quaking Earth Titan.

The easiest route to take is to head across the bridge near Cascarrafa Pokemon Center, then head west to find the first trainer. Head south from there and travel to both mountains. Each of the three mountains in the south-central part of the Asado Desert has a coach standing along its base. From there, head north towards the road to Puerto Marina to find one last coach.

After finding the last one, meet a Pokemon League representative in Cascarrafa to get the Earthquake TM. After obtaining it, duplicates can be made at any TM Pokemon Center device. Crafting the new Earthquake TM requires 12,000 LP, 5 Phanpy Bolts, 3 Diglett Dirts, and 3 Barboach Slimes.

Best pokemon for teaching quake

Earthquake is a great move for any physical attacker to learn, but arguably the best users in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are Gyarados and Garchomp. Both of these Pokemon are very powerful and can benefit from the move in different ways.

Gyarados is the best user because of the introduction of Terastalization. Quake is indeed a good move for Gyarados, but Earth is probably the best type of Tera for Gyarados as she turns her double weakness into electrical moves into invulnerability. This is a defensive formidable power, but it gives Quake extra power after Terastalizing.

Garchomp is already an Earth-type physical attacker, so he naturally manages Quake. Earth is a serviceable Tera Type on Garchomp because it reduces her vulnerability to ice attacks, and because it increases earthquake strength.

Quake strikes both enemies and allies in dual battles. This requires innovative use of flight types, hover users, and protection movement. Those in solo battles, Tera Raids, or the story can simply use this move with impunity.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is now available on Nintendo Switch.

