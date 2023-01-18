



A small earthquake was reported in the Lowcountry of South Carolina

The Supreme Committee’s Emergency Management Division says a 1.38-magnitude earthquake struck the town of Centerville around 2:15 p.m.

Updated: 3:39 PM EST January 18, 2023

A small earthquake occurred in the state’s Lowcountry region on Wednesday afternoon, the US Geological Survey and the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management said. A 1.38-magnitude quake struck near Centerville in Dorchester County around 2:14 p.m. and at a depth of 8.8 km. In January, a 1.91-magnitude earthquake occurred near Hopkins, South Carolina. This activity comes after dozens of earthquakes were felt across the Palmetto State in 2022.

Dorchester County, South Carolina –

The US Geological Survey and the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management said a small earthquake occurred in the Lowcountry region of the state on Wednesday afternoon.

The 1.38-magnitude earthquake struck near Centerville in Dorchester County at approximately 2:14 pm and at a depth of 8.8 km.

Earlier in January, a magnitude 1.91 earthquake occurred near Hopkins, South Carolina.

This activity comes after dozens of earthquakes were felt across the Palmetto State in 2022.

