An earthquake shakes North Carolina near the Tennessee border

Updated: 3:09 PM EST January 19, 2023

An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The USGS said the 2.2-magnitude quake occurred around 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation Area, five miles southwest of Cherokee, State. North Carolina. If you feel an earthquake, you can report it with the USGS. In December, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported northwest of Hill Valley in the Henderson area near Asheville. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12

