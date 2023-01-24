Global earthquake report for Tuesday, January 24, 2023





Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 14:20

14:20 PM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on January 24, 2023

Summary: 6 earthquakes 5.0+, 38 earthquakes 4.0+, 127 earthquakes 3.0+, 228 earthquakes 2.0+ (399 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 228 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Total seismic energy estimate: 8.2 x 1013 joules (22.9 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 19,681 tons of TNT or 1.2 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world ( (last 24 hours) #1: Mag 5.8 Molucca Sea, 276 km NE of Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Tue, Jan 24 2023 10:13 AM (GMT +8) – #2: Mag 5.6 78 km NE of Dipayal, Doti , Sudurpashchim Pradesh, Nepal Tue, Jan 24, 2023 2:28 PM (GMT +5:30) – #3: Mag 5.5 Molucca Sea, 295km NE of Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Tue Jan 24, 2023 2:17 AM (GMT +8) – #4: Mag 5.3 Molucca Sea, 299 km northeast of Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Tue Jan 24, 2023 11:30 AM (GMT +9) – #5: Mag 5.1 Molucca Sea, 272 km NE of Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Tue Jan 24, 2023 10:10 AM (GMT +9) – #6: Mag 5.0 Molucca Sea, 272km NE of Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Tue Jan 24, 2023 AT 2:06 AM (GMT +9) – #7: MAG 4.9 Molucca Sea, 296km NE of Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Tue Jan 24, 2023 9:11PM (GMT +8) – #8: MAG 4.7 Molucca Sea, 228km north of Ternate, north of Maluku, Indonesia Tue Jan 24 2023 8:08pm (GMT +9) – #9: mag 4.7 Molucca Sea, 285km NE of Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia Tue Jan 24 2023 time 1:02 PM (GMT +9) – #10: MAG 4.7 South Pacific, 112km south of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu Tue Jan 24, 2023 7:15PM (GMT +13) – Earthquakes #1 felt: MA 5.6 78 km NE of Dipayal, Doti, Sudurpashchim Pradesh, Nepal – 535 reports Tue, Jan 24 2023 2:28pm (GMT +5:30) – #2: Mag 4.3 19km NE of Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia – 5 reports Tuesday Jan 24, 2023 2:45 AM (GMT +7) – #3: mag 3.8 8.6 km NE of Los Reyes de Salgado, Michoacán, Mexico – 5 reports Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023 2:18 AM (GMT -6) – Number 4: Mag 3.8 31 km north East Quito, Provincia de Pichincha, Ecuador – 3 reports Tue Jan 24 2023 5:58 am (GMT -5) – #5: Mag 3.1 Aegean Sea, 24km south of Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey – 2 reports Mon Jan 23 2023 11 hrs :37 p.m. (GMT +3) – #6: mag 2.0 18 miles SW of Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, USA – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/202392/World-Earthquake-Report-for-Tuesday-24-January-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos