The massive Cascadia earthquake struck the northwest coast in January 1700 | News





It’s a January night on the northern Oregon coast. The sun had been setting for several hours and it was getting dark. A quarter moon hangs high in the winter sky, with the rhythmic sound of waves crashing on the shore.

A slight tremor shook the ground. barely. Then an unusual sound rose as he approached. Suddenly, the ground started rolling and shaking violently. This goes on for about 5 minutes. As suddenly as it started, the shaking stopped.

The noise recedes into the distance. For a short period of time, all is quiet. Oddly enough, the ocean has moved away from the shore, followed by a wave that rushes ashore, like a very big sneaker wave. 20 minutes had passed since the shaking stopped when another sound was heard like distant thunder, rapidly approaching and louder.

A gigantic 50-foot wall of water slams into the shore, destroying everything in its path, as it rapidly sweeps inland. It’s just after 9:00 PM on January 26, 1700.

There had just been a complete rupture of the offshore Cascadia subduction zone, and the entire coastline of the Pacific Northwest was hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and massive tsunami, with devastation stretching hundreds of miles up and down from Vancouver Island. to Northern California.

The 700-mile Cascadia subduction zone is the result of the oceanic Juan de Fuca and Gorda plates sliding (sliding under) the much larger North American Plate. These panels do not slide smoothly over one another; They lock together and slowly build up pressure for centuries until a sudden, explosive eruption.

The long chain of inland Cascade volcanoes stretching from southern British Columbia to northern California is the result of this subduction zone. Wherever you find a chain of volcanoes, you will find a subduction zone, whether it be the south coast of Alaska, the west coast of Chile, or Indonesia. Subduction zones produce the most powerful earthquakes on the planet. The magnitude 9.5 Valdivia earthquake that struck off the coast of Chile in May 1960 was the strongest earthquake ever recorded. The second strongest earthquake ever recorded was a magnitude 9.2 “Good Friday”

The earthquake” that occurred near Prince William Sound on the southern coast of Alaska in March of 1964. It was a magnitude 9.1 subduction zone earthquake and tsunami that struck Southeast Asia in December 2004, killing more than 225,000 people in 14 countries, It was the third-strongest earthquake ever recorded.The 9.0-magnitude earthquake in the Tohoku region and tsunami that struck the east coast of Japan in March 2011, killing nearly 20,000 people, was the fourth-strongest earthquake ever recorded.

For years, geologists didn’t think the Pacific Northwest was affected by large earthquakes, until the mid-1980s, when a young geologist named Brian Attwater began drilling in the coastal swamps and banks of the Washington River. Discover compelling evidence of massive earthquakes and tsunamis that devastated coastal areas in the past. Using dendrochronology (tree rings) the date of the last major earthquake was estimated, but the exact date was elusive, until seismologist Kenji Satake examined ancient Japanese tsunami records. In late January of the year 1700, an “orphan tsunami” hit the coast of Honshu Island in Japan. A 16-foot tsunami without an accompanying earthquake, which cut thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean from the west coast of North America, is the result of a subduction zone earthquake, a monster 60 times more powerful than the one that devastated San Francisco in 1906. This date of 1700 fits squarely with the mid-tree-ring estimates. , and agrees with the oral histories of several indigenous tribes of the Northwest, including the Makah, Hoh, Quileute, Duwamish, and Yurok, who spoke of this violent event that occurred on a winter’s night. .

Thursday, January 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of this massive earthquake and tsunami. By digging into turbidites (undersea landslides), geologist Chris Goldfinger determined that there were 41 earthquakes in the Cascadia subduction zone over the course of 10,000 years, with durations as short as 110 years, and as long as 1,050 years.

19 of these were complete subduction zone ruptures, while another 22 were partial ruptures. There’s no way to predict when it will next strike, but Goldfinger’s research hints that Cascadia earthquakes come in clusters, and that the southern parts of the subduction zone rupture more frequently than the northern parts.

Compared to countries like Japan, the Pacific Northwest is very unprepared in terms of robust infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and general earthquake resistance. About 80 miles off the northern Oregon coast, at the front of the continental slope, the Cascadia subduction zone lies silently, as plates close and pressure builds.

Someday it will be torn apart. We must be ready when that happens.

