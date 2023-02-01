news summaries | earthquake assistance center movements; Saint Joseph’s Tribute to Vascular Surgery – Times-Standard





Earthquake Assistance Center moves to Rio Del

The Small Business Administration has opened a new Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help Humboldt County residents and businesses recover from the earthquakes that began on December 20, 2022.

As of Tuesday morning, the center had approved 91 disaster recovery loans totaling $3,983,100 — seven business loans totaling $349,100 and 84 residential loans totaling $3,634,000.

The center at Fortuna’s Rohner Park is being moved to the Rio Dell Community Resource Center. The last day that the Disaster Education Center will provide assistance is February 10th.

Tanya N. said: prepared statement. “Until the center is closed, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program and close approved disaster loans.”

SBA Rio Dell’s Disaster Loan Education Center is located in the Rio Dell Community Resource Center, formerly known as the Chamber of Commerce Building, at 406 Wildwood Avenue Will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Last day of operations It’s February 10th.

The deadline to apply for disaster loans for physical damage to a home or business is March 6. The application deadline for companies to apply for an economic injury disaster loan is October 4th.

Saint Joseph was honored for vascular surgery

Providence St.

To determine the recipients of this year’s state ranking, Healthgrades assessed the clinical performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide with a focus on 18 major specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas.

“The provision of these exceptional vascular services and procedures in Humboldt County is an incredible credit to the health and well-being of our community,” said Darian Harris, CEO of Providence of Humboldt County, in a prepared statement. “This recognition speaks to the tremendous clinical capacity available at our Providence facilities as well as the unwavering commitment of our clinicians, caregivers, and leaders in providing outstanding, high-quality care to our North Coast community.”

Vascular surgery is a treatment option for patients with vascular diseases that affect the body’s arteries, blood vessels, veins, and the tiny capillaries that carry blood. It also covers the lymphatic system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.times-standard.com/2023/01/31/news-briefs-earthquake-assistance-center-moves-st-joseph-recognized-for-vascular-surgery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos