How to help the 7.8 earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria





Correction: This story incorrectly summarized current relief efforts by Humanity & Inclusion. We are sorry for the error.

Early Monday morning, Turkey and Syria were hit by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by several severe aftershocks. Thousands of buildings were destroyed by the earthquake, leaving people trapped under the rubble. Thousands of casualties have been confirmed overall in both countries. These numbers are expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

The quake could be felt as far away as Cairo, but the center was a major fault line in the Kahramanmaras province region of southeastern Turkey, north of Gaziantep and near the Syrian border, whose infrastructure has already been devastated by years of civil war. .

“Health facilities are affected and overwhelmed, and medical workers in northern Syria [are] “We are working around the clock to respond to the huge numbers of wounded arriving at the facilities,” Sebastien Gay, MSF/MSF head of Syria said in a statement.

There is a sense of panic there, said Angela Kearney, UNICEF Representative in Syria, noting that “many people, including children, have been displaced and are staying outside in the streets and open areas.”

World leaders are sending aid to the region. Britain said it would send an emergency medical team and dozens of search and rescue specialists with equipment and dogs to Turkey, the Associated Press reported. In a tweet, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his “full solidarity” with Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake and said, “Allies are rallying support now.”

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. “I have directed my team to continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with Turkey and to provide any and all assistance needed,” President Joe Biden said in a tweet.

The quake is the worst in the region since at least 1999, when a 7.4-magnitude quake rocked the western Turkish city of Izmit, killing more than 17,000 people.

Donation methods

UNICEF is working on the ground in Turkey and Syria to help children and families in the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes.

The Turkish Red Crescent accepts donations and provides food services and blood supplies to those affected or injured by earthquakes. We call on our compatriots to donate blood,” said Dr. Kerem Kinik, head of the organization.

Humanity & Inclusion plans to expand its team in Syria to help provide mental health and rehabilitation services and will deploy some rehabilitation specialists to Turkey to assist emergency care victims. He’s accepting donations here.

Mercy Corps is working to help those affected in northwest Syria, a place with limited infrastructure where 1.8 million people live in camps after being displaced by years of armed conflict.

“We primarily view shelter as the immediate need, because in northwestern Syria, a lot of infrastructure has been damaged, homes have collapsed, apartment buildings have collapsed,” Keren Barnes, Mercy Corps’ Syria director said Monday. PBS NewsHour. “We are probably in for the worst of winter. The next few days are going to be very cold.”

MSF/MSF teams are working with the health authorities to provide medical assistance. To donate, click here

The Syrian American Medical Society provides urgent medical care. Many hospitals in the area were already overwhelmed, and others were damaged by earthquakes. You can donate here or by texting EarthquakeSyria to 71777.

The social justice organization CARE International is working to assess the most urgent needs in the region. Teams and partners are trying to deliver blankets, food, mattresses, tents and other non-food items to those in need amid harsh weather conditions, according to the organisation. Donate here.

The nonprofit Medical Aid International also accepts donations to provide medical care and supplies as part of the disaster response.

How to Avoid Charity Scams Determine if the organization, nonprofit, or group has a track record of providing assistance to those in need. Identify existing local initiatives and efforts in the areas most affected by the natural disaster. Beware of phone calls and emails asking for donations. Avoid unfamiliar agencies and websites. Scammers sometimes create websites that look like donation pages after major tragedies.

Dan Cooney contributed to this story

