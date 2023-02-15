The disaster is officially the deadliest in the country’s recent history with the death toll surpassing 35,000





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that 35,418 people died as a result of last week’s earthquakes, making it the deadliest disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago.

The massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939 killed around 33,000 people.

Erdogan said that 105,505 people were injured as a result of the earthquakes that hit Kahramanmaras on February 6.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that 35,418 people were killed as a result of last week’s earthquakes (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Erdogan was speaking in Ankara following a five-hour cabinet meeting at the headquarters of the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

This comes as aid agencies and governments intensified their efforts on Tuesday to provide aid to quake-ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria.

A week after the disaster, many of those left homeless are still struggling to meet basic needs, such as finding shelter from the freezing cold.

The death toll would almost certainly rise as search parties exhumed more bodies – and the window for the search for survivors was closing.

Rescue workers pull Mehmet Enis Yeninar from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 (AP)

However, more than 200 hours after the earthquake, teacher Emine Akgül was pulled out of an apartment building in Antakya by a mining search and rescue team, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

In Adiyaman province, rescuers reached 18-year-old Mehmet Kafer Cetin, and paramedics gave him an intravenous injection with fluids before trying to extract a dangerous building from a more collapsed building while rescuers worked.

Turkish television showed that paramedics provided him with a neck brace and he was carried on a stretcher with an oxygen mask.

The earthquake affected 10 provinces in Turkey, inhabited by about 13.5 million people, in addition to a large area in northwestern Syria, inhabited by millions.

A man walks among trains that are used as shelters, in the city of Iskenderun, in southern Turkey, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Thousands of people displaced by the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago are crammed into overcrowded tents. Or line the streets for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely its final hours. (AP Photo/Hussein Mulla)

Most of the water system in the quake-hit area is not functioning, and Turkey’s health minister said samples from dozens of points in the system showed the water was not fit for drinking.

In the Turkish port city of Iskenderun, displaced families have taken refuge in train cars since last week.

While many have left in recent days for nearby camps or other parts of Turkey, dozens of people are still living on the trains on Tuesday.

“The carriages have become our home,” Nida Karahan, 50, told Anadolu Agency.

Thousands were left homeless by the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago and swarmed into crowded tents or lined the streets for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely its final hours. (AP Photo/Hussein Mulla)

Many in Turkey have blamed faulty construction for the massive destruction, and authorities have continued to target contractors allegedly linked to the collapsed buildings.

Turkey has introduced building codes that meet earthquake engineering standards, but experts say those rules are rarely enforced.

Satellite images paint a devastating picture of the quake-ravaged towns

